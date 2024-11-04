Gas set for minor rollback; diesel, kerosene prices rise

A gas station attendant is seen filling up vehicles at a pump station in Paco, Manila on July 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Diesel and kerosene are set to increase prices beginning Tuesday, November 5 while gasoline prices are set for a minor price rollback.

In separate advisories on Monday, November 4, several oil firms have announced their price adjustments for the week.

Diesel prices – Up by P0.75 per liter

Kerosene prices – Up by P0.50 per liter

Gasoline prices – Down by P0.10 per liter

Shell, Petro Gazz and Seaoil’s price adjustment will be effective beginning 6:00 am. Cleanfuel, who only has prices for diesel and gasoline, will implement their price changes at 4:01 pm.

On October 29, oil prices also increased. Gasoline increased by P0.20 per liter, kerosene increased by P0.50 per liter, and diesel was up by P0.50 per liter.