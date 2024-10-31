^

Climate and Environment

SC grants protective writs for allegedly abducted activist in Pangasinan

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 5:03pm
Gate of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.
Philstar.com/Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has granted protective writs for a Pangasinan-based environmental activist allegedly abducted in March.

The high court approved writs of habeas data and amparo for activist Francisco “Eco” Dangla III, who, along with fellow environmentalist Joxielle Tiong, was reportedly abducted by masked armed men.

A writ of amparo offers protection to individuals whose right to life, liberty, or security is at risk from unlawful actions by public officials, employees, or private entities, while a writ of habeas data enables individuals to control information about themselves that was illegally obtained.

In addition to these protective writs, the Supreme Court issued a temporary protection order, barring respondents and anyone under their direction from approaching within one kilometer of Dangla, his immediate family, and their places of residence, work, or known locations.

The Supreme Court also instructed the Court of Appeals to conduct a prompt hearing upon receiving the resolution, with a decision to be issued within ten days after submission.

A copy of the ruling must be submitted to the Supreme Court within five days after release.

The respondents in the case include:

  • Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army
  • Brig. Gen. Gulliver Señires, Commanding General of the 702nd Infantry Brigade
  • Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief
  • Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista, Regional Director of PNP Regional Office I
  • Col. Jeff Fanged, Provincial Director of the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office

According to a report by Bulatlat in April 2024, Dangla has been labeled as a “terrorist” and “threat” by authorities in a 2019 presentation of the Regional Peace and Order Council of Region 1.

After Dangla and Tiong’s alleged abduction last March, they resurfaced days later, claiming they were interrogated about their advocacy work and affiliations.

Both activists had led opposition against black sand mining and other environmental issues in the province.

Other cases involving environmental activists

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also issued protective writs on the environmental activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro. The high court also issued a temporary protection order for the pair. 

Tamano and Castro were abducted on Sept. 2, 2023 in Bataan and resurfaced by the authorities  on Sept. 18, 2023 and were presented as rebel-surrenderees. 

The case was also remanded to the Court of Appeals. However, despite recognizing their abduction as “credible, straightforward, and believable,” the appellate court ruled that the pair failed to “establish their claims with substantial evidence.”

