Puerto Galera, other areas declared unsafe for swimming after oil spill incident

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco can be seen scuba diving in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro last April 12, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Popular tourist destination Puerto Galera and nearby areas failed four of its recent consecutive water quality tests, deeming the places unsafe for swimming and other water activities. This comes more than a month after the sinking of a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel near Oriental Mindoro.

Oriental Mindoro Gov. Bonz Dolor made the announcement on Saturday, just three days after Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco went scuba diving in Puerto Galera "in a show of support to the tropical paradise which remains 100% open for tourism."

"As far as water quality is concerned, salt water, from Puerto Galera to Bulalacao, failed," said Dolor in a mix of Filipino and English to reporters on Saturday.

"The results came out last night. Puerto Galera failed in water quality in fourth consecutive tests. This means, prior to Holy Week, there were already findings of its failure on the level of oil or grease."

Experts from the University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) earlier warned of the possibility of the oil spill reaching Puerto Galera and Batangas, alerting local government officials to prepare in advance.

The Puerto Galera LGU, however, earlier objected against the declaration of the state of calamity in the island.

The Holy Week ended just a few days ago, a time when travelers and tourists frequent beaches around the country to unwind.

Dolor, on the other hand, refused to comment when asked if Puerto Galera officials could be held liable for allowing residents and tourists to swim in their waters despite traces of oil.

"I'll wait for the official declaration of the [Department of Health] and [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] so that announcements could hold more water," he added when asked about the possibility of a total ban on swimming and other water activities.

Puerto Galera to stay open to tourists but...

The quality of drinking water likewise failed in over 14 barangays in Pola and another barangay in Naujan, said Dolor. Its air quality, however, passed the test.

Despite the results, the governor maintained that Puerto Galera will stay open for tourists.

"Our tourism is not limited to beaches. People can still go there but only for the meantime, considering that there is poor quality on the water. As far as grease and quality is concerned, we are advising the public to take caution," Dolor added.

For now, the provincial official said that exploring the beautiful rivers in Oriental Mindoro could serve as an alternative especially during holidays.

The DOH earlier reminded residents near the oil spill to only drink water from safe sources and wear masks.

The fishing ban currently implemented around Oriental Mindoro has already resulted in the income loss of around P400 million.