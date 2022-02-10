DENR asks poll bets to spare trees, dispose of campaign materials properly

A rickshaw driver passes campaign posters in front of Baseco Elementary School in Manila on May 13, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Thursday urged candidates in the May elections to properly dispose campaign materials and refrain from putting posters on trees during the three-month campaign season.

"We call on candidates to please be conscious of the environment when posting and disposing campaign-related materials during this period," Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said.

Related Stories Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified

Section 9 of Republic Act 9006 or the Fair Election Act of 2001 states that posting campaign materials may only be allowed in common poster areas such as plazas, markets, barangay centers, and the like.

Section 21(B) of the Commission on Elections Resolution 10730 also states that "in no instance shall an election officer designate as common poster areas any trees, plants, shrubs in any public grounds."

According to Section 3 of Republic Act 3571, any person who cuts, destroys, damages or injures naturally growing or planted trees will be penalized with imprisonment between six months and two years and a fine up to P5,000.

Cimatu also said the agency will ensure the implementation of the Joint Memorandum Circular 2013-01 signed by the DENR, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Comelec.

The memorandum circular enjoins political parties, party-list groups, and individual candidates to enforce relevant provisions of RA 9006 and RA 9006 or the Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

"Implementing this circular will reduce the volume of waste during the election and post-election periods as it encourages the use of recyclable, reusable, and environment-friendly materials," the DENR chief said.

"It will also protect the trees and plans as the circular prohibits posting on trees, flowering plants, and shrubs, he added.

Political parties and candidates need to designate environmental point persons to the poll body to ensure compliance with the order.