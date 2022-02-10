

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified
 


Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 2:13pm





 
Comelec: 393 Youtube channels of 2022 poll aspirants verified
Individuals queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021). 
The STAR / Boy Santos, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — A total of 393 Youtube channels of 2022 elections candidates have been verified just as the campaign season started this week, the Commission on Elections said Thursday.


In a statement, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the verification of accounts “is a step towards ensuring the availability of trusted and credible sources of information for the public.”



This, Jimenez stressed, is a key part in the commission’s fight against disinformation. “And that is happening because the Comelec steadfastly pursued its policies, despite knee-jerk opposition.”


The Comelec said that national and local official candidates, party-list groups and political parties who submitted to them their YouTube channel now have a verified badge.


Jimenez said: “We have worked with YouTube to verify these channels, regardless of the number of subscribers, and we will continue to work in close coordination as we strive to push out information that will be helpful to the voters through these reliable channels.”


In a resolution dated Nov. 17, 2021, the Comelec En Banc issued a resolution stating that “only verified accounts, websites, blogs, and/or social media pages may run electoral ads, and boost or promote electoral posts.”


This prompted aspirants to urge their supporters to subscribe to their Youtube channels to reach 100,000 subscribers.


Bu Jimenez, quoted in a BusinessWorld report, said then that candidates need not secure 100,000 subscribers to have their YouTube accounts verified since the poll body’s agreement with the platform would allow them to get the badge with fewer subscribers.


e-Rally


The country’s official campaign season for 2022 national and local elections started on February 8.


At least six presidential candidates kicked off their campaigns in several locations in the country last Tuesday.


On the same day, the Comelec also launched its e-Rally live streaming which it conducts every night for candidates of national posts via Campaign S • A • F • E • COMELEC e-Rally Channel on Facebook and the Commission’s official YouTube account.


“The Comelec has provided all presidential, vice-presidential and senatorial candidates, and party-list groups and political parties a platform for the free live streaming of their e-rallies, according to schedule of e-rally time slots per night,” the Commission added.


 A separate release from the Comelec on Thursday stated that the Commission has also started deployment of election-related equipment and paraphernalia to different parts of the country. — Kristine Joy Patag


  










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
COMELEC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending



 



LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail







LIVE updates: 2022 Campaign Trail



By PhilstarLIVE |
2 days ago 


The campaign season will officially start on February 8 and will end on May 7.








Headlines
fbtw













US: Evidence proves Quiboloy&rsquo;s offenses

 





US: Evidence proves Quiboloy’s offenses



By Pia Lee-Brago |
14 hours ago 


The United States Department of Justice pursued prosecution of the case against Apollo Quiboloy as evidence and facts supported...








Headlines
fbtw













Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement







Escudero shares stage with Robredo in Sorsogon, but silent on endorsement



 By Xave Gregorio |
20 hours ago 


Escudero, who is running for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition, wore white as he sat next to Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos&rsquo; turf &ndash; analyst







Isko Moreno, Pacquiao eyeing Marcos’ turf – analyst



By Janvic Mateo |
14 hours ago 


The presidential campaigns of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao appeared to have shifted their focus to trying...








Headlines
fbtw













NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos







NBI confirms surrender of TikToker in supposed 'kill' plot vs Marcos



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


The TikTok user supposedly part of an assassination plot against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Deployment of election equipment starts







Deployment of election equipment starts



2 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections has started dispatch of equipment, peripherals, forms and supplies related to the 2022 national...







 
Headlines
fbtw













Lacson-Sotto drops Gatchalian from slate after attending rival proclamation rally







Lacson-Sotto drops Gatchalian from slate after attending rival proclamation rally



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III...








Headlines
fbtw













UST to house transparency server for May polls







UST to house transparency server for May polls



By Robertzon Ramirez |
14 hours ago 


The transparency server that will be used in the May 9 national and local elections will be transferred to the Quad Arena...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Pandemic cuts wage rates in 2020&rsquo;







‘Pandemic cuts wage rates in 2020’



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
14 hours ago 


The average monthly wage rate in the country declined in 2020 as the pandemic highlighted its massive impact on the labor...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace to announce new alert levels by February 14







Palace to announce new alert levels by February 14



By Alexis Romero |
14 hours ago 


The government’s pandemic task force is expected to announce by Feb. 14 the updated alert levels as it continues to...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with