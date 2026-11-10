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U.S. request for Quiboloy extradition reaches Makati court

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 6:47pm
U.S. request for Quiboloy extradition reaches Makati court
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy faces the Senate at a hearing on religious human trafficking in October 2024.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a petition before a Makati court seeking the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and two others to the United States.

In a press briefer sent to reporters on Tuesday, November 10, the DOJ said the extradition petition against Quiboloy, Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag was filed before Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 145 on November 9.

The DOJ explained that under the rules governing extradition proceedings, the court may issue an arrest warrant against the respondents, while the clerk of court is tasked with issuing summons to be served personally along with the petition and its accompanying documents.

The U.S. case against Quiboloy includes:

  • international human trafficking,
  • sex trafficking,
  • conspiracy, and 
  • bulk cash smuggling 

The justice department said extradition proceedings do not determine the criminal liability of the respondents.

"An extradition proceeding is sui generis. It is not a criminal proceeding and it does not involve the determination of the guilt or innocence of an accused. His guilt or innocence will be adjudged in the court of the state where he will be extradited," the DOJ said.

Quiboloy was indicted by a US federal grand jury in 2021 on charges that include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Quiboloy and other Kingdom of Jesus Christ officials of recruiting women and girls as personal assistants and coercing them into sex.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations.

In the Philippines, he remains detained while facing child and sexual abuse cases before a Quezon City court and a qualified human trafficking case before a Pasig court.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

EXTRADITION

MAKATI

REGIONAL TRIAL COURT

TRAFFICKING
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