China thanks Philippines for help in repatriating over 100 POGO-linked suspects

Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) are repatriated to China following a joint operation by Philippine and Chinese law enforcement authorities on Nov. 6, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has thanked Philippine law enforcement authorities for helping repatriate more than 100 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in gambling and fraud.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, November 7, the embassy said the two countries jointly repatriated the suspects on Friday, November 6.

"China appreciates the assistance provided by relevant Philippine law enforcement authorities," it said.

The embassy described the operation as "another major achievement" in the two countries' efforts to combat transnational crime.

Since 2023, cooperation between Chinese and Philippine authorities has resulted in the repatriation of more than 2,600 suspects, the embassy said.

"China's resolve to combat transnational crimes, including gambling and fraud, remains unwavering," it added.

The embassy also said it was ready to continue working closely with Philippine authorities and take "all necessary measures" to safeguard personnel exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The latest repatriation comes amid the government's crackdown on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s announcement of a nationwide ban on the industry during his third State of the Nation Address in July 2024.

POGOs were companies licensed to offer online gambling services to offshore customers, many of whom were based in China, where gambling is prohibited.

While the industry generated revenue and employment, some POGO hubs were linked to criminal activities, including human trafficking, kidnapping, money laundering and online scams.

Marcos later signed Executive Order No. 74, directing all licensed POGOs and related offshore gaming operations to cease operations by Dec. 31, 2024.

Despite the ban, Philippine authorities have continued to conduct raids against illegal offshore gaming operations.