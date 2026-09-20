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Groups march for accountability ahead of Martial Law anniversary

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 3:09pm
Groups march for accountability ahead of Martial Law anniversary
Several progressive groups march to protest at EDSA Shrine in Quezon City on Sept. 20, 2026, during the eve of the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines.
The STAR / Mark Villeza

MANILA, Philippines — Several groups marched through the streets of Metro Manila on Sunday, September 20, on the eve of the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

Youth and student groups marched from La Salle Green Hills in Mandaluyong to the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City, while the August Twenty One Movement (ATOM) held a separate march in front of the Supreme Court in Manila.

The protesters called for government transparency, accountability over corruption, and the passage of legislation against political dynasties.

The march also called for the conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte in the Senate impeachment trial.

The protest was spearheaded by Akbayan Youth, the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines, Youth Against Kurakot and various university student leaders.

Meanwhile, ATOM marched to the Supreme Court to protest the high court’s ruling that reverse the conviction former First Lady Imelda Marcos. The group called for accountability for what it alleged the Marcos family had stolen.

RELATED: What Supreme Court's Imelda Marcos acquittal means, and what it doesn't

The group, along with Tindig Pilipinas and Partido Manggagawa, also marched toward the EDSA Shrine.

Monday, September 21, marks the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines.

The proclamation placing the country under martial law was signed by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. on Sept. 21, 1972, but it was only announced on national television on September 23.

Martial Law was lifted on Jan. 17, 1981. Human rights groups estimate that the regime resulted in 70,000 arrests, 34,000 cases of torture and 3,240 deaths.

ACCOUNTABILITY

AKBAYAN PARTYLIST

AUGUST TWENTY ONE MOVEMENT

EDSA SHRINE

MARCH

MARTIAL LAW

MARTIAL LAW ANNIVERSARY

PROTEST

TRANSPARENCY

YOUTH
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