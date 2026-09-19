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Daily Bread

God’s Justice and Grace

The Philippine Star
September 20, 2026 | 12:30am
Godâ€™s Justice and Grace

The Lord is slow to anger but great in power; the Lord will not leave the guilty unpunished. — Nahum 1:3

English Romantic painter John Martin (1789–1854) is known for his apocalyptic landscapes depicting the destruction of civilizations. In these fantastic scenes, humans are overwhelmed by the magnitude of the destruction and powerless against the approaching doom. One painting, The Fall of Nineveh, depicts people fleeing the coming destruction of mounting waves under dark rolling clouds.

More than two thousand years before Martin’s painting, the prophet Nahum prophesied against Nineveh foretelling its judgment. The prophet used images of mountains quaking, hills melting, and the earth trembling (Nahum 1:5) to symbolize God’s wrath on those who’d oppressed others for their own gain. However, God’s response to sin is not without grace. While Nahum reminds his listeners of God’s power, he notes that He is “slow to anger” (v. 3) and “cares for those who trust in him” (v. 7).

Descriptions of judgment are hard to read, but a world where evil isn’t confronted would be a terrible one. Thankfully the prophet doesn’t end on that note. He reminds us that God desires a good and just world: “Look, there on the mountains, the feet of one who brings good news, who proclaims peace!” (v. 15). That good news is Jesus, who suffered the consequences of sin so we can have peace with God (Romans 5:1, 6). — Matt Lucas

 

 

How do you want God to defend the oppressed? How might your understanding of His wrath against injustice prompt you to speak up for the oppressed?

Father, I pray for those around the world who suffer unjustly.

ANGER

DAILY BREAD

GUILTY

LORD

POWER
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