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Manila suspends in-person classes for Martial Law anniversary

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 20, 2026 | 5:51pm
Manila suspends in-person classes for Martial Law anniversary
This undated photo shows Manila City Hall at night.
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Corteco8 / Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes across all levels in both public and private schools in the capital on Monday, September 21.

In a statement on Sunday, September 20, Domagoso cited recommendations from the Manila Police District (MPD), which anticipates heavy traffic, road closures, and security risks stemming from various public gatherings, marches, and freedom rallies marking the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

“This suspension is issued to ensure the safety and welfare of students by minimizing their exposure to potential risks associated with heavy traffic, road closures, and large public gatherings,” Domagoso said.

With the suspension, schools are advised to shift to alternative modes of learning delivery.

Protests are expected as the country commemorates the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) previously said that law enforcement personnel would be placed on full alert status in anticipation of the protests.

The PNP said more than 15,700 personnel would be deployed on Monday to ensure security during the demonstrations.

ISKO MORENO

MANILA

MARTIAL LAW

MAYOR ISKO MORENO

PNP

WALANG PASOK
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