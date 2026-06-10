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Legarda camp slams ‘political persecution’

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Environmental and constitutional lawyer Tony La Viña has described the plunder investigation involving Sen. Loren Legarda and her son, Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste, as “classic lawfare” and “political persecution.”

La Viña, who has stepped in as Legarda’s new spokesman, said the case was retaliation for Leviste’s public campaign against government corruption in late 2025.

He also defended Legarda against allegations involving Leviste’s Solar Para sa Bayan Corp. (SPBC), stressing that the senator has no corporate ties to the company, did not receive government funds and did not vote for the passage of its non-exclusive franchise.

“The senator does not own, run or take part in SPBC or any Solar Philippines company,” La Viña said.

“Being a parent and being a senator does not in any way prove she benefited, acted improperly or committed a crime,” he added.

La Viña also warned that the ombudsman’s approach to investigating unfulfilled renewable energy service contracts could discourage investment in the renewable energy sector.

Loren, son file counter-affidavits

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday confirmed that Legarda and Leviste had filed their counter-affidavits in response to plunder complaints involving alleged irregularities in solar energy projects amounting to P10.44 billion.

“They have already filed their counter-affidavits. They filed them late, if I’m right, but we’re not going to get them on any technicality. We will still consider the counter-affidavits,” Remulla said at a press briefing.

However, Remulla said the continued absence of the mother and son remains a stumbling block in the preliminary investigation as prosecutors may need to ask them questions.

Legarda has been on medical leave since Aug. 3 and extended her leave until the first week of September.

The ombudsman earlier flagged her extended medical leave, saying it raised suspicion.

The mother and son left the country on separate flights, with Legarda traveling to France and Leviste flying to Hong Kong.

Remulla said Legarda and Leviste were believed to be in Paris but had also traveled to Switzerland. The prosecution panel has 60 days to complete the preliminary investigation.

On One News’ “Stotrycon” yesterday, La Viña could not say where the two are or whether they would return, or what Legarda’s health problem is.

Investigators were considering legal measures to have them return to the Philippines, including the possible cancellation of their passports, to “preserve the integrity” of the proceedings before the anti-graft body and, if necessary, in court.

“If there is a prolonged absence and we can consider them fugitives from justice, then that is the time that we will move for the cancellation of their passports,” Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano earlier said.

Legarda has denied the allegations involving the solar power projects, calling them “false and baseless” and maintaining that no government money was involved.

ENVIRONMENTAL
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