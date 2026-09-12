Martin Romualdez transferred to PGH for independent medical check

An ambulance carrying former House Speaker Martin Romualdez leaves Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City on Sept. 12, 2026, as he is transferred to the Philippine General Hospital for an independent medical assessment.

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was brought to the Philippine General Hospital on Saturday morning, September 11, for an independent medical assessment that will determine whether he needs to remain confined in a hospital or be transferred to a jail facility.

Romualdez arrived at PGH at 8:35 a.m. from Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City, where he had been confined since his arrest on September 7.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division ordered the assessment as it considers Romualdez’s request to remain in a medical facility while in the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

PGH doctors were tasked to determine whether Romualdez needs continued medical confinement. If they find that he does not require hospitalization, he could be transferred to the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas.

The BJMP took custody of Romualdez on September 10 after the Sandiganbayan ordered the transfer of his custody from the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

His transfer to the Quezon City jail, however, had not been implemented as the court continued to hear his request to remain at Cardinal Santos.

The prosecution had opposed continued confinement at the private hospital and asked the court to have Romualdez assessed by independent government doctors.

Romualdez’s doctors earlier told the court that he needed to remain in a medical facility, citing fluctuating blood pressure and the risk of stroke.

Cardinal Santos team manager Dr. Rosalio Torres also previously told the court that Romualdez was at high risk of a possible heart attack. He said transferring him could compromise the “golden hour,” or the critical period when medical intervention is needed after symptoms appear.

During an earlier hearing, Cardinal Santos admitting physician Dr. Kurt Allen Sibayan said Romualdez’s admission was unusual because he was brought directly to his hospital room instead of the emergency room despite complaining of chest pain.

Sibayan also said he was not allowed to enter Romualdez’s room to examine him, which he described as unusual hospital practice.

Romualdez was also reported to have exhibited signs of depression and anxiety. His doctors have told the court that he has been diagnosed with depressive disorder.

The PGH doctors were ordered to submit their assessment by September 13.

Romualdez faces a P7.44-billion plunder charge in connection with alleged kickbacks from government infrastructure projects.

State prosecutors accuse him of repeatedly receiving kickbacks and other pecuniary benefits from former lawmaker Zaldy Co on at least 15 occasions between 2022 and 2025.

Romualdez’s arraignment and pretrial are scheduled for September 14. — with a report from The Philippine STAR/Andrew Ronquillo