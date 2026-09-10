5 reported dead, 42 rescued after ferry fire off Palawan

M/V June Aster is engulfed in flames off Coron, Palawan on Sept. 9, 2026, as the Philippine Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations.

MANILA, Philippines — At least five people were reported dead while 42 others have been rescued after a fire broke out off Coron, Palawan on Wednesday, September 9, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In its latest Facebook post, the PCG said the fire broke out aboard the M/V June Aster in the vicinity waters of Coron.

Video shared by the Coast Guard on Facebook showed the vessel completely engulfed in flames.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said as of 11:10 p.m., 42 individuals had been rescued while five casualties were initially reported and brought to the Barangay Turda Covered Court in Coron.

The casualties will be turned over to the Coron Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for proper disposition.

The PGC said the vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

The vessel was about 1.2 nautical miles northeast of Barangay Marcilla when the fire broke out, according to the PCG's earlier Facebook post.

The Coast Guard coordinated with Coast Guard Sub-Station Turda, Coast Guard Sub-Station Tara, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Coron, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the local government of Coron and shipping lines with vessels berthed at the Port of Coron to facilitate rescue and assistance.

Personnel from the PCG's Maritime Environmental Protection Unit in Northeastern Palawan and Coast Guard Special Operations Group were deployed to the area.

The BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) also departed the Port of San Fernando in El Nido and proceeded to the incident area to provide additional assistance.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard District Palawan and other responding units continue to conduct systematic search and rescue operations in the vicinity waters of Coron, the PCG said.

Investigators are also still determining the cause of the fire.