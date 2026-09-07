Romualdez ordered arrested in P7.44-B flood-control plunder case

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:05 p.m.) — Hours after the Ombudsman filed the plunder case against former speaker Martin Romualdez, the Sandiganbayan already ordered his arrest over a P7.44-billion plunder case involving alleged kickbacks from flood control and other government projects.

The anti-graft court's Third Division issued warrants of arrest Monday, Septeember 7, against Romualdez, former lawmaker and House appropriations committee chair Zaldy Co, Romualdez's aide Joselyn Tragua Serenio and businessman Felicito Cristobal Guevarra.

The warrants state that no bail is recommended.

The court also issued hold departure orders against all four accused.

In a resolution, the Sandiganbayan said it found probable cause after reviewing the Ombudsman's September 4 resolution, supporting documents and records.

"The issuance of a warrant of arrest signifies only that, after personally evaluating the records, the Court found probable cause to believe that the accused committed the offense charged," the court said in its resolution.

It stressed that the finding does not determine guilt and that all accused remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Police personnel were already on standby at the Sandiganbayan on Monday, as the case was reported to have been raffled off to the Third Division. Preparations were being made for the taking of mugshots should an accused be brought before the court.

Since plunder is a non-bailable case, Romualdez is expected to be booked and detained after he is served the warrant. Co, meanwhile, remains at large as he evaded arrest over a related plunder case. He was reported to have been seeking asylum in Europe.

The case

The Ombudsman accused Romualdez, Co and their co-accused of receiving at least P7.44 billion in commissions, shares, kickbacks, "commitments" and other financial benefits on at least 15 occasions.

According to the charge, the money allegedly came from contractors and other entities with interests in flood control, infrastructure and other government projects funded under the national budgets from 2022 to 2025.

Prosecutors alleged that some of the money was delivered to properties owned, occupied by or associated with Romualdez and received by Serenio and other people allegedly acting on his behalf.

Romualdez, a congressman from Leyte, and Co, a former Ako Bicol party-list lawmaker, are accused of receiving the alleged benefits by reason of their public offices and positions.

The court said proceedings would be governed by the Constitution, applicable laws, Rules of Court and the evidence presented before it. — reports from Ian Laqui