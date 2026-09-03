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Sandiganbayan orders release of ex-DPWH chief Manuel Bonoan

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 3, 2026 | 5:08pm

 MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has ordered the release of former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan from police custody, following the formal dropping of charges against him earlier this week.

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division signed the order directing the Philippine National Police General Hospital to release Bonoan from its custody on Thursday, September 3. 

This comes after the court earlier this week excluded Bonoan from the flood control-related plunder and graft charges filed against Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and other officials.

The Ombudsman had earlier asked the Sandiganbayan to remove Bonoan as a co-accused to make him a potential state witness in other flood control cases.

With Bonoan now ordered set free, he is no longer facing plunder and graft charges over the alleged Estrada-related P573-million worth of kickbacks from flood control works. 

The former public works chief has been under hospital arrest since June due to a host of illnesses that include chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer.

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