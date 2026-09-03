SWS: 33% of Pinoys say quality of life improved

MANILA, Philippines — One in every three Filipinos reported experiencing better quality of life in the past 12 months, an improvement compared to data from the first quarter of the year, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from June 20 to 29, showed that 33 percent of respondents said their quality of life had improved over the past year.

It was up 10 points from the 23 percent obtained in a similar survey in March 2026.

Thirty-three percent said their quality of life worsened, down from 50 percent, while respondents whose quality of life stayed the same increased from 26 percent to 34 percent.

The latest poll resulted in a net gainers score of zero, up from -26 in the March poll.

The “net gainers” score is the rounded off difference of those who said their lives improved from those who said their lives worsened.

The latest score reversed the downward trend that began in the third quarter of 2025. It was still below the +12 obtained in June 2025.