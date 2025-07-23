PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterteâ€™s fistfight dare

PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte’s fistfight dare

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III has accepted the fistfight challenge issued by Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, calling it a “charity boxing match” for those affected by recent severe weather.

Duterte issued the challenge during a podcast on July 20, accusing Torre of acting brave only because of his official position.

The mayor’s remarks came in response to Torre’s role in leading the arrest of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier this year. He also questioned whether Torre's promotion to PNP chief was based on merit, citing his rapid rise from a lower rank.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, July 23, Torre was asked about Duterte’s social media challenge. He quipped that he could keep up for 12 rounds.

“Tamang-tama, maraming nasalanta ngayon ng bagyo at baha. Maybe we can use this moment and this opportunity to raise funds…well, in a charity boxing match this coming Sunday? Sa Araneta,” he said.

(It's perfect timing; many people are affected by the storm and floods right now. Maybe we can use this moment and this opportunity to raise funds... perhaps through a charity boxing match this coming Sunday? At Araneta.)

“Siguro para malaki-laki ang mairaise natin, per round, may mag-sponsor,” he added.

(Perhaps to raise a substantial amount, we can have a sponsor for each round.)

When asked why he needed to engage with Duterte, he replied that it was a good opportunity to help those affected by the tropical cyclones.

“It's a good opportunity para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya sigurado marami ang sponsor nito. All the proceeds that we raise will donated to charity,” he said.

(It's a good opportunity to help our fellow countrymen, so I'm sure there will be many sponsors for this. All proceeds we raise will be donated to charity.)

“I'll ask Araneta to set up a boxing ring. Hopefully, they will oblige,” he added.

The PNP chief added that he does not expect either of them to get injured, noting that both he and Mayor Duterte have boxing experience.

“Pareho naman kami siguro kung nag-practice or baka kung nag-practice, okay lang din. That's it,” Torre said.

(Both of us have likely practiced, or if we have, that's fine too. That's it.)