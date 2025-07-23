^

Headlines

PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte’s fistfight dare

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 3:01pm
PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterteâ€™s fistfight dare
Combination photo shows Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III.
Sebastian "Baste" Duterte via Facebook and Philippine National Police website

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III has accepted the fistfight challenge issued by Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, calling it a “charity boxing match” for those affected by recent severe weather.

Duterte issued the challenge during a podcast on July 20, accusing Torre of acting brave only because of his official position.

The mayor’s remarks came in response to Torre’s role in leading the arrest of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier this year. He also questioned whether Torre's promotion to PNP chief was based on merit, citing his rapid rise from a lower rank.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, July 23, Torre was asked about Duterte’s social media challenge. He quipped that he could keep up for 12 rounds.

“Tamang-tama, maraming nasalanta ngayon ng bagyo at baha. Maybe we can use this moment and this opportunity to raise funds…well, in a charity boxing match this coming Sunday? Sa Araneta,” he said.

(It's perfect timing; many people are affected by the storm and floods right now. Maybe we can use this moment and this opportunity to raise funds... perhaps through a charity boxing match this coming Sunday? At Araneta.)

“Siguro para malaki-laki ang mairaise natin, per round, may mag-sponsor,” he added. 

(Perhaps to raise a substantial amount, we can have a sponsor for each round.)

When asked why he needed to engage with Duterte, he replied that it was a good opportunity to help those affected by the tropical cyclones.

“It's a good opportunity para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya sigurado marami ang sponsor nito. All the proceeds that we raise will donated to charity,” he said. 

(It's a good opportunity to help our fellow countrymen, so I'm sure there will be many sponsors for this. All proceeds we raise will be donated to charity.)

“I'll ask Araneta to set up a boxing ring. Hopefully, they will oblige,” he added. 

The PNP chief added that he does not expect either of them to get injured, noting that both he and Mayor Duterte have boxing experience.

“Pareho naman kami siguro kung nag-practice or baka kung nag-practice, okay lang din. That's it,” Torre said. 

(Both of us have likely practiced, or if we have, that's fine too. That's it.)

NICHOLAS TORRE III

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

SEBASTIAN DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Satisfaction with Marcos government improves &ndash; poll

Satisfaction with Marcos government improves – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 5 days ago
 Public satisfaction with the Marcos administration’s handling of select national issues has improved in the second...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT to survey firms: Be transparent, accountable

DOT to survey firms: Be transparent, accountable

By Ghio Ong | 5 days ago
The Department of Tourism appealed for companies performing surveys to make themselves transparent and accountable especially...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

By Cristina Chi | 6 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to face strong disapproval on the issues Filipinos care about most, with a new survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Why is Metro Manila flooding getting worse?

Why is Metro Manila flooding getting worse?

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Heavy flooding across Metro Manila following strong monsoon rains was not solely due to the volume of rainfall, but also the...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation still top concern of most Pinoys

Inflation still top concern of most Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 5 days ago
Controlling the rising prices of goods and services remains the most urgent national concern of Filipinos three years into...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: 1% reduction in US tariff still a &lsquo;significant achievement&rsquo;

Marcos: 1% reduction in US tariff still a ‘significant achievement’

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
After a historic visit to the White House yielded just a 1% reduction in US tariffs on Philippine goods, President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Court work suspended on July 23 due to bad weather

Court work suspended on July 23 due to bad weather

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Despite the suspension, some courts will maintain a skeletal workforce for urgent matters.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'

Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Region 1 as Tropical Depression Emong...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump hijacks press con with Marcos to attack Obama

Trump hijacks press con with Marcos to attack Obama

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump turned his joint press conference with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. into an attack...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with