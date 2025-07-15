Senate bill seeks public vet clinics in every LGU to curb rabies cases

Pet owners accompany their fur babies as they receive free microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination along Escriva Drive in Barangay San Antonio, Pasig on February 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A senator is pushing for the establishment of public veterinary clinics in every city and municipality nationwide as a long-term measure to combat the rising number of rabies cases in the country.

Sen. Mark Villar said rabies-related deaths are a “serious public health concern” that require urgent government intervention, noting that many victims are only diagnosed once symptoms appear — often when it is too late for treatment.

The proposed measure aims to address common challenges that contribute to rabies infections, including poor access to human anti-rabies vaccines, lack of vaccinations among pets and stray animals, and limited public awareness of the disease’s fatal consequences.

Under the bill filed in the 20th Congress, public veterinary clinics would offer low-cost animal care services such as vaccinations and basic medication. The clinics would be established in coordination with the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Industry and local government units.

“One of the most practical and effective ways to curb the spread of rabies, especially among strays, is through the trap-vaccinate-release approach,” Villar said, noting that greater access to veterinary services would also support responsible pet ownership.

The measure also seeks to empower communities by encouraging local governments to step up grassroots rabies prevention efforts.

“Veterinary care should not be a luxury. It should be within reach of every Filipino pet owner, and we must also ensure that stray animals are not left behind,” he added.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that affects both humans and animals. The Department of Health has repeatedly warned that timely medical intervention following an animal bite is critical to preventing death.

If enacted, the proposed legislation is expected to bolster the country’s rabies prevention and control efforts while improving public health and animal welfare.