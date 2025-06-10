Immigration chief Viado slams ‘orchestrated’ complaints from bureau staff

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado has denied corruption claims filed against him by some employees of the Bureau of Immigration.

In a statement on Monday, June 9, Viado called the allegations “patently false.”

“I would have opted to ignore what is obviously the handiwork of shadowy characters hiding beneath the mask of 'concerned employees’. However, I am aware that our friends in media feel it is important to have our side of the story,” Viado said.

Viado’s statement followed accusations from several BI employees who alleged corruption and misconduct in connection with now-banned Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

The same employees have reportedly escalated their complaints directly to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

'Orchestrated.' Viado said the bureau had already identified the individuals behind what he described as an “orchestrated and well-funded campaign” to cast the agency in a negative light. He vowed to “expose these parties at the appropriate time and venue.”

He also claimed that a “handful of employees” who had been subjected to the bureau’s “one-strike policy” are believed to be collaborating with those lodging the complaints.

Viado further revealed suspicions that a senior bureau official — now allegedly pretending to be a whistleblower — might be involved. This official reportedly tried to pressure the commissioner’s office into releasing a Chinese national with ties to a powerful political figure from the previous administration.

“I was also told that my rejection of the plea by this person to release the said Chinese national may have fueled the smear campaign,” Viado said.

“I have disregarded these warnings because the mandate I accepted was never about protecting myself, but about cleaning up a system long plagued by abuse. If the price of reform is to be the target of black propaganda, then so be it,” he added.

DOJ: No investigation without proof

Meanwhile, Department of Justice spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the DOJ would not investigate Viado without evidence.

“If they have evidence, we would love to see it. If they have supporting documents, we would love to see them. But for now, if that’s only a white paper, how can we act on something that is that obscure, that vague?” Clavano said in an interview with reporters on Monday.

“I don't think it has reached that level yet. And if we entertain all those kinds of complaints, well, our time will really be wasted,” he added.

Appointment background. Viado was appointed as the Immigration chief in October 2024, following the removal of former Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco. Tansingco was ousted after a fallout with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla due to the escape of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Remulla had asked President Marcos to sack Tansingco over Guo’s escape, despite an Immigration lookout bulletin issued against her.