50% of Pinoy families see themselves as poor â€” SWS survey

50% of Pinoy families see themselves as poor — SWS survey

Residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Binondo, Manila go about their daily routine.

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty percent of Filipino families consider themselves poor, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

In a survey conducted from April 23 to 28, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) reported that the percentage of families rating themselves as “mahirap” or poor dropped to 50%, down from 55% recorded in an earlier poll conducted from April 11 to 15.

SWS estimated that around 14.1 million Filipino families considered themselves poor as of late April 2025, a decrease from approximately 15.5 million earlier that month.

The survey firm noted that the decline in self-rated poverty was driven by decreases in Metro Manila and Mindanao, while figures remained stable in Balance Luzon and the Visayas.

Regionally, the Visayas recorded the highest self-rated poverty at 67%, while Metro Manila posted the lowest at 33%.

Meanwhile, 8% of Filipino families considered themselves “borderline” poor, and 42% said they were “not poor.”

Food poor. The survey also measured self-rated food poverty, based on the type of food families consume.

The percentage of families rating themselves as food-poor fell by 10 points to 41% in late April 2025, down from 51% in December 2024. This is the lowest level since March 2024, according to the SWS.

The number of self-rated food-poor families is estimated at 11.6 million in late April 2025, a decrease from 14.1 million in December 2024.

Family expenses. Despite significant inflation over several years, the "self-rated poverty Threshold"— the minimum monthly income poor families say they need for household expenses to avoid feeling poor—has remained stagnant.

According to the SWS, this suggests that these families are "belt-tightening" and consequently lowering their living standards.

The national median self-rated poverty threshold remained at P10,000 from December 2024 to April 2025.

The median self-rated poverty gap was steady at P5,000.

Regionally, the median self-rated poverty threshold rose in Balance Luzon from P10,000 to P12,000, while staying constant in Metro Manila with P20,000, Visayas with P10,000 and Mindanao (P10,000).

Regarding specific monthly family expenses, the national median cost for house rent remained at P3,000, while transportation to work and school stayed at P2,000, both unchanged since December 2024.

However, the median expense for Internet decreased from P1,000 to P800, while the mobile phone load increased from P300 to P400.

The survey had 1,500 Filipino adult respondents nationwide and sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, ±4% in Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.