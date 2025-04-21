Socrates Villegas on Pope Francis: He taught us not to fear

MANILA, Philippines — Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas remembered Pope Francis for his deep understanding and love for his bishops, recalling the pontiff’s message to “not fear” during times of adversity.

Francis passed away on April 21 at the Domus Sancta Marta in Vatican City.

In a statement, Villegas, an outspoken critic of the war on drugs, recalled how the Latin American pontiff personally encouraged him to stand firm against extrajudicial killings.

“When I was mocked and ridiculed and threatened by government authorities in my stand against the extrajudicial killings, he assured me and encouraged me personally in Rome to carry on my task of guiding the flock through my pastoral letters,” Villegas said.

“He knew his bishops. He knew our tears. He knew us and he loved us. He taught us not to fear,” he added.

Villegas also mourned the passing of Francis, describing him as “Jesus for our age.” He said the pontiff “served with humility” and linked “bridges of compassion with fellow believers and with non-believers.”

“He bravely disturbed us in our complacency and prejudices. He taught us to care for God's creation,” he said.

During the administration of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte, Villegas was a vocal critic of the president’s tirades against the Roman Catholic Church and his controversial war on drugs, which left thousands dead.

It can also be recalled that in 2016, Duterte cursed Pope Francis in a public speech, drawing widespread criticism. The former president later issued an apology.