Marcos urged to review Masungi eviction notice

An undated photo showing hikers hanging out at the famous spider web at the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Masungi Georeserve Foundation yesterday urged President Marcos to review the eviction notice issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) following the cancellation of its joint venture agreement with a private contractor and developer.

DENR Assistant Secretary for legal affairs Norlito Enaran announced the cancellation of the department’s contract with Blue Star Construction Development Corp., ordering the firm and its controlling family to vacate the reservation area within 15 days.

It was terminated due to a proposed housing complex within the protected forest area in Tanay, Rizal. Meanwhile, the notice was received by Masungi last Monday, March 17.

Blue Star had been contracted to develop 5,000 housing units for government employees within a 300-hectare forest area in Masungi.

However, the DENR cited multiple contract violations as the basis for termination, including the lack of a required presidential proclamation authorizing the housing project, the absence of documentation proving the project underwent a regular procurement or bidding process and the failure to deliver the agreed-upon 5,000-unit garden cottages housing project within five years from the contract’s signing on Nov. 15, 2002.

In response, the Masungi Georeserve Foundation called on the President to intervene, emphasizing that laws protecting Masungi’s lands were established during the administration of his father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in recognition of the importance of conservation.

“We plead with President Marcos to intervene. The very laws that protect Masungi’s lands were put in place during his father’s administration, recognizing the importance of conservation for the nation’s future,” the foundation said.

The foundation warned that the sudden eviction order threatens years of forest restoration, wildlife protection and sustainable geotourism efforts.

It also puts at risk the livelihoods of approximately 100 park rangers and their families who have dedicated themselves to safeguarding Masungi.

Masungi further argued that the eviction order weakens legal safeguards meant to protect the area, potentially emboldening entities that have attempted to assert illegal claims over Lot 10 that Blue Star has consistently resisted to ensure the land remains protected through the years.

The foundation also raised concerns that the order could hinder forest protectors from preventing illegal activities such as land encroachment and deforestation.

The foundation also emphasized Masungi’s crucial role in protecting the southern Sierra Madre mountain range, often called the “backbone of Luzon.”

The DENR had previously informed Blue Star owner and Masungi Georeserve proponent Ben Dumaliang of the contract violations through a formal letter.