^

Headlines

What political persecution? Roque should face cases in Philippines, says Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 5:48pm
What political persecution? Roque should face cases in Philippines, says Palace
Ex-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is in the Hague, Netherlands following the arrest of the former president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity.
One News via Gretchen Ho / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines —  Malacañang has questioned former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's bid for political asylum in the Netherlands, saying that he should face the cases pending against him in the Philippines.

Roque left the country illegally in September 2024 and is currently facing charges of qualified human trafficking related to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) operations in the Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Since leaving, Roque has been spotted in the United Arab Emirates, China, and Japan. After months of refusing to return to the Philippines, Roque surfaced in the Netherlands, where he is attending the trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

Not only does Roque want to serve as Duterte’s legal counsel, but he is also seeking political asylum in the Netherlands.

“Wala po tayong nakikitang political persecution, harapin na lang po niya ang kaso niya po dito, mas maganda po iyan para maipakita niya sa taumbayan na wala po talaga siya kasalanan,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said. 

(We do not see any political persecution, he should face his cases here so that he could prove to the public that he is innocent.) 

Before his petition for political asylum could be granted, Castro reminded Roque that he would need to prove a well-founded fear of political persecution.

However, evidence gathered during the POGO raid in Porac strongly implicated him.

Castro said that documents with Roque’s name found in the raid were discovered with little effort from the government, essentially falling into their hands.

“How could there be a political persecution if all the pieces of evidence are overwhelming?” 

Lucky South 99 listed Roque as their "legal counsel," a claim which the former spokesperson has denied.

However, Roque has admitted to accompanying alleged POGO stakeholder Cassandra Ong to meet with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chair Alejandro Tengco to settle financial matters.

Roque insists that the meeting was not related to Lucky South 99 but was instead for a company called "Whirlwind Corp."

Tengco, however, contradicted this account, stating that the meeting was indeed about Lucky South 99.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

HARRY ROQUE

ICC

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang criticized former president Rodrigo Duterte for appointing a reported Chinese national in an executive position...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package

Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package

1 hour ago
The advisory comes as the country marks Rabies Awareness Month this March, an annual campaign aimed at eradicating the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
'Bring PRRD home'? Remulla says Duterte's transfer to ICC a 'done deal'

'Bring PRRD home'? Remulla says Duterte's transfer to ICC a 'done deal'

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla responded to calls to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Guevarra: Assess if you can still serve as Solicitor General

Palace to Guevarra: Assess if you can still serve as Solicitor General

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Malacañang advised Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra to assess whether he could still perform his duties following...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with