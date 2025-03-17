^

Headlines

Atin Ito to bring musicians to West Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 4:47pm
Atin Ito to bring musicians to West Philippine Sea
Philippine fishermen aboard their wooden boats arrive at a meeting point next to bouys dropped by a civilian-led mission Atin Ito (It’s Ours) Coalition, in South China Sea on May 15, 2024. Civilians on board Philippine fishing boats sailed on May 15 towards a China-controlled reef off the Southeast Asian country to distribute provisions to Filipino fishermen and assert their rights to the disputed waterway.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine group that leads civilian missions to the West Philippine Sea plans to return to the tense waterways in May to hold a "peace and solidarity" concert. 

The Atin Ito ("This is ours") Coalition announced Monday, March 17, that its third civilian mission will set sail on May 25, featuring musical performances as a creative approach to asserting Philippine sovereignty amid ongoing tensions with Chinese vessels in the South China Sea. 

"We are setting sail with a message of peace and solidarity through music," Rafaela David, co-convenor of the coalition, said at a press conference on Monday.

"Through the power of art and collective action, we will fight for what is rightfully ours — not with weapons of war, but with the unyielding force of music and solidarity," she added.

The upcoming mission follows Atin Ito's first two missions held in December 2023 and May 2024, respectively. 

Edicio Dela Torre, another convenor of Atin Ito, said the coalition's civilian missions have helped the public better understand the West Philippine Sea issue as a matter of the Philippines asserting its legal rights.

Having a "concert at sea" would be a peaceful way of asserting the Philippines' territorial integrity, Dela Torre said. 

"We are always being accused of being the ones starting fights... But we don’t want to add to that. We want peace and solidarity," Dela Torre said in Filipino. 

"The power of culture and arts is important in delivering messages. I hope this new initiative will break another ground so that we can call attention and ask people to engage at the level they can," Dela Torre added. 

Filipino artist Noel Cabangon and rock group Rouge will join the mission. Japanese artist Fumiya Sankai also expressed support for the mission through a video message during the press conference.

During the Monday press conference, Kiko Aquino Dee connected the Philippines' efforts to assert its sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea with civic responsibility, urging Filipinos to "vote for leaders who will stand up for the Filipino people and fight for the country's interests above all."

The West Philippine Sea refers to the waters in the South China Sea that overlap with the Philippines' 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone. 

A rotating fleet of Chinese vessels has been prowling the waters off Zambales since the start of the year and refusing to heed radio challenges from the Philippine Coast Guard to leave. 

The Philippines says the illegal presence of the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea violates both international and domestic laws, including the 2016 arbitral award that nullified its so-called nine-dash line claim in the resource-rich South China Sea.  — Cristina Chi

MARITIME

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Give Duterte copy of evidence for ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Give Duterte copy of evidence for ICC trial’

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The prosecution should provide the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte a copy of all the evidence against him, in preparation...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judge not spared from fake news

ICC judge not spared from fake news

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
People praised her “no-nonsense” and “surgical” handling of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos wants to probe Duterte&rsquo;s ICC arrest

Imee Marcos wants to probe Duterte’s ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, on Monday, March 17, called for an investigation into the controversial arrest of former President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP ready to arrest Duterte drug war &lsquo;co-perpetrators&rsquo;

PNP ready to arrest Duterte drug war ‘co-perpetrators’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to assist the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) again in...
Headlines
fbtw
All admin bets in Senate win circle &ndash; OCTA

All admin bets in Senate win circle – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Sixteen Senate candidates, including all from the administration slate, are within the winning margin based on the February...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Manalo joins India's Raisina Dialogue for the first time

Manalo joins India's Raisina Dialogue for the first time

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo arrived in New Delhi, India on Monday, March 17, to participate in the 10th Raisina...
Headlines
fbtw
Leading poll bets top campaign violators &ndash; watchdog

Leading poll bets top campaign violators – watchdog

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Leading candidates in the May midterm elections are also the leading campaign violators, according to poll watchdog Vote Report...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice max SRP led to P15/kilo price drop &ndash; DA

Rice max SRP led to P15/kilo price drop – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The maximum suggested retail price (SRP) on imported rice has resulted in a drop of P15 per kilo in the cost of the staple...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI monitoring users of deepfakes in campaign

NBI monitoring users of deepfakes in campaign

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be monitoring online use of deepfakes and fake news as well as red-tagging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with