Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 4:19pm
Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang
In this file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen with his economic adviser Michael Yang and former assistant Bong Go.
Presidential Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday, March 17, criticized former President Rodrigo Duterte for appointing a reported Chinese national to an executive position in government.

Following his father's arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte lashed out at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accusing him of a lack of gratitude.

Baste pointed out that his father, Rodrigo, had allowed the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani during his term.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, however, said that President Marcos had already extended his gratitude to Rodrigo.

Even if the president was grateful, Castro emphasized that the government still needed to follow the law. She also pointed out that Rodrigo was simply citing the law when he had Marcos Sr. exhumed and transferred to the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Beyond fulfilling debts of gratitude, Castro said the government must still uphold the law. The rule of law must not be compromised, and part of that law includes the country’s commitment to Interpol.

What was truly "traitorous", Castro added, was Rodrigo’s appointment of reported Chinese national Michael Yang.

“Dahil ba sa sinasabing ito ni Mayor Baste Duterte ng tanaw ng utang na loob, ito po ba iyong ginamit kaya ng dating Pangulong Duterte noong i-appoint niya ang isang Chinese national na si Michael Yang bilang kaniyang economic adviser? Hindi po ba ito pagtataksil dahil isang Chinese national ang in-appoint bilang economic adviser?” Castro said. 

(Because of what Mayor Baste Duterte is saying about the debt of gratitude, is this what the former president Duterte used to appoint the Chinese national Michael Yang as his economic adviser? Is it not a betrayal because he is a Chinese national that was appointed as an economic adviser?) 

Yang was appointed Duterte’s economic adviser in 2018 but has since been linked to several criminal activities in the Philippines, including the illegal drug trade and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

He was also implicated as a major player in the Pharmally scandal, which involved the alleged mismanagement of billions of pesos in COVID-19 pandemic funds.

During Congressional probes, Yang and his brother, Yang Jianxin, were frequently mentioned. Jianxin has already admitted that he was a Chinese citizen who assumed a Filipino identity to run businesses in the country.

While Jianxin has been detained by immigration officials, Michael has evaded Philippine authorities since 2024. Although Yang appears to be free, the same cannot be said about Rodrigo.

The former president is currently facing charges of crimes against humanity at The Hague in relation to the drug war. Duterte's drug war resulted in the deaths of at least 6,000 people, with some rights groups estimating the number could be as high as 30,000.

 

BASTE DUTERTE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MICHAEL YANG

RODRIGO DUTERTE
