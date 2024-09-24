^

Headlines

Michael Yang’s brother admits faking Filipino identity for business

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 11:18am
Michael Yangâ��s brother admits faking Filipino identity for business
Michael Yang's brother, Yang Jianxin, speaks as a resource person at the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Septamber 24, 2024.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The brother of Michael Yang, Yang Jianxin, on Tuesday, September 24, admitted being born in China and assuming a Filipino identity to operate businesses in the Philippines. 

Despite being in the Philippines for around 26 years, Jianxin spoke little to no English and Filipino, needing an interpreter for the Senate hearing. 

Jianxin said he was born in Fujian, China, and it was his maternal grandfather who arranged his move to the Philippines.

“The initial intention of my grandfather is for me to start a business here, that’s why I use English names so that I can also apply for business permits for other documentations that will be needed for the business,” Jianxin said in Chinese, translated into English by interpreter Carolyn Batay.    

Sen. Risa Hontiveros presented Jianxin’s Philippine birth certificate. Like in the case of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, Jianxin’s birth was registered late at the Philippine Statistics Authority. 

Despite being born in 1970, Jianxin’s birth certificate was only issued in 2004. He would have been 34 years old by the time he got a Philippine birth certificate.   

The name on Jianxin’s birth certificate is Antonio Lim, and his place of birth was listed in Misamis Oriental. 

Documents from Hontiveros’ office, however, showed that the place of birth listed in Jianxin’s other IDs are different. 

The birthplace listed on Jianxin’s TIN is Cagayan de Oro. 

 “You have profited from changing your name and nationality here,” Hontiveros said. 

Jianxin was detained at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport by the Bureau of Immigration on September 19.

He is the owner of steel company Phil Sanjia Corporation, which faces complaints from its employees for its failure to pay their government benefits. 

Jianxin is the brother of Michael, the former economic advisor of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Yang has also been tagged in the Phramally scandal of the previous adminsitration. 

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

MICHAEL YANG

PHARMALLY

POGOS

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo negative for TB, stays in regular cell

Guo negative for TB, stays in regular cell

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Negative for tuberculosis, dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo is now detained in a cell at the Pasig City Jail female dormitory...
Headlines
fbtw
Oust-Chiz rumors swirl in Senate

Oust-Chiz rumors swirl in Senate

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Barely four months after a Senate leadership change, rumors are circulating of another coup to oust Senate President Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers into law

Marcos signs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers into law

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday signed into law the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara no-show at House plenary on OVP budget

Sara no-show at House plenary on OVP budget

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Saying she had already said her piece and submitted all the required documents in defending the budget of her office, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked to stop House arrest order vs Roque

SC asked to stop House arrest order vs Roque

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court is being asked to stop the House of Representatives quad committee from enforcing the arrest order it issued...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 24 due to transport strike

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 24 due to transport strike

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Universities across the country suspended their in-person classes or shifted to online mode of instruction due to the transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines underscores importance of UN Pact for Future

Philippines underscores importance of UN Pact for Future

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippines underscored the importance of a landmark declaration approved by world leaders on Sunday on action guidelines...
Headlines
fbtw
Galvez urges Filipinos to embrace culture of peace

Galvez urges Filipinos to embrace culture of peace

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. urged Filipinos yesterday to embrace the culture of peace, as the country observed...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese research ship spotted near Palawan

Chinese research ship spotted near Palawan

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
A Chinese marine research vessel is doing survey work near the southern coast of Palawan, according to a defense and maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints Artes as MMDA chair

Marcos appoints Artes as MMDA chair

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Romando Artes as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, almost two...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with