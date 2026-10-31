Over 60,000 passengers leave ports for Undas â€” PCG

Over 60,000 passengers leave ports for Undas — PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard monitors passenger movement at the Port of Ormoc City on Oct. 31, 2026,

MANILA, Philippines — More than 60,000 passengers have departed from ports nationwide as Filipinos travel for the observance of Undas 2026, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Based on data posted on the PCG's official Facebook page on Saturday, October 31, the agency recorded 60,411 outbound passengers and 54,291 inbound passengers across ports nationwide from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

To ensure passenger safety and smooth port operations, the agency deployed 6,221 frontline personnel from its 17 districts.

Coast Guard personnel also inspected 540 vessels and 806 motorbancas as part of its preparations for the expected increase in passenger traffic during the holiday period.

The PCG placed all its districts, stations and substations on heightened alert from October 29 to November 3 to monitor port operations and assist travelers.

The agency said the measures aim to ensure safe and efficient travel as more passengers head to their provinces and other destinations for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.