^

Headlines

Over 60,000 passengers leave ports for Undas — PCG

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 5:30pm
Over 60,000 passengers leave ports for Undas â€” PCG
The Philippine Coast Guard monitors passenger movement at the Port of Ormoc City on Oct. 31, 2026,
Philippine Coast Guard via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More than 60,000 passengers have departed from ports nationwide as Filipinos travel for the observance of Undas 2026, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Based on data posted on the PCG's official Facebook page on Saturday, October 31, the agency recorded 60,411 outbound passengers and 54,291 inbound passengers across ports nationwide from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

To ensure passenger safety and smooth port operations, the agency deployed 6,221 frontline personnel from its 17 districts.

Coast Guard personnel also inspected 540 vessels and 806 motorbancas as part of its preparations for the expected increase in passenger traffic during the holiday period.

The PCG placed all its districts, stations and substations on heightened alert from October 29 to November 3 to monitor port operations and assist travelers.

The agency said the measures aim to ensure safe and efficient travel as more passengers head to their provinces and other destinations for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Super typhoon outside PAR being monitored

Super typhoon outside PAR being monitored

By Josiah Antonio | 19 hours ago
A super typhoon, with the international name In-fa, is being monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
fbtw
Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Senate committee on public services chairman Sen. Raffy Tulfo has urged agencies to ensure the safety of millions of people...
Headlines
fbtw
VP camp calls out new &lsquo;tanim witness&rsquo;

VP camp calls out new ‘tanim witness’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday dismissed the claim of an alleged former driver of former House speaker...
Headlines
fbtw

VP camp rejects new cash suitcase allegations as ‘tanim witness,’ ‘propaganda’

By Alyana Uy | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyer dismissed claims of a purported driver that he twice delivered suitcases of money to the vice president.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos attends Michelin Guide 2027 ceremony
play

Marcos attends Michelin Guide 2027 ceremony

By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Marcos is the first sitting head of state in history to attend a Michelin Guide restaurant unveiling.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd gains international recognition for improved PISA results

DepEd gains international recognition for improved PISA results

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) gained international recognition for its recent performance improvements in the Programme...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas prices seen higher next week; rollback for diesel

Gas prices seen higher next week; rollback for diesel

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 19 hours ago
Motorists should brace for higher gasoline prices next week as the escalating conflict in the Middle East continues to threaten...
Headlines
fbtw
BAN Toxics warns of chemicals in Halloween toys

BAN Toxics warns of chemicals in Halloween toys

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
A watchdog group has warned consumers about hazardous chemicals found in Halloween toys and costumes, urging manufacturers...
Headlines
fbtw

2-year delay on CCTV turnover at NAIA irks Dizon

By Josiah Antonio | 19 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon expressed dismay at the nearly two-year delay in the transfer of closed-circuit television control at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Headlines
fbtw
How tech can help Filipinos weather El Ni&ntilde;o impact

How tech can help Filipinos weather El Niño impact

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
From low-cost water filtration systems to biofertilizers and automated irrigation, Filipino-made technologies are offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with