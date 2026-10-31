LIVE updates: Undas 2026

Individuals pay their respects ahead of Undas at the Our Lady of the Abandoned Parish Cemetery and Columbarium in Marikina City, taking advantage of the peaceful, uncrowded, and quiet atmosphere on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2 as families visit cemeteries and memorial parks to remember their departed loved ones.

Cemeteries across the country are expected to draw large crowds as Filipinos observe All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Authorities are also monitoring traffic and the movement of travelers heading to their home provinces for the holidays.

Bookmark this live blog for real-time updates on Undas 2026, including cemetery developments, crowd conditions, road closures and traffic advisories.

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