Imee Marcos wants to probe Duterteâ€™s ICC arrest

Imee Marcos wants to probe Duterte’s ICC arrest

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, waits in a chartered jet for the flight to The Hague last night.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos, on Monday, March 17, called for an investigation into the controversial arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his subsequent handover to the International Criminal Court.

Imee appeared to go against the prerogative of her brother, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The Marcos administration approved Duterte's turnover to Interpol, with the Office of the President covering the cost of the plane that transported the former president to The Hague.

“As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, I am calling for an urgent investigation into the arrest of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, an issue that has deeply divided the nation,” Imee said in a social media post.

“It is imperative to establish whether due process was followed and to ensure that his legal rights were not upheld but protected, especially given the involvement of the International Criminal Police Organization and the International Criminal Court,” she added.

Government officials from the Philippine National Police, the Department of Justice, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other agencies will be invited to the briefing.

“The Senate must address these critical concerns to uphold the country’s jurisdiction and to clarify policies governing our law enforcement agencies and their engagement with international tribunals,” she said.

Imee is currently running for reelection under the slate of her brother, Bongbong. Over the past year, she has navigated political tensions between the Marcos and Duterte camps.

She has referred to Vice President Sara Duterte as a friend and previously opposed the impeachment complaint filed against the vice president.

Imee’s friendliness with the Duterte clan led to speculation that she might join her brother Bongbong during campaign rallies.

However, she participated in several rallies with other administration candidates but chose to boycott a previous rally in Tacloban, saying that she could not accept what was done to the Duterte patriarch.

The reelectionist has been asked about her allegiances before but has maintained that she is only loyal to the Filipino people.

Rodrigo was arrested on March 11 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Later that same day, he was on a plane to The Hague to face trial at the ICC for crimes against humanity, in connection with his controversial drug war

The war on drugs has been heavily criticized by both local and international groups, with thousands of deaths, often involving the poor. At least 6,000 people were killed in drug-related operations, though rights groups estimate the number could be as high as 30,000.