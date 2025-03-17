^

Headlines

Imee Marcos wants to probe Duterte’s ICC arrest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 11:44am
Imee Marcos wants to probe Duterteâ€™s ICC arrest
Former president Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, waits in a chartered jet for the flight to The Hague last night.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos, on Monday, March 17, called for an investigation into the controversial arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his subsequent handover to the International Criminal Court.

Imee appeared to go against the prerogative of her brother, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. The Marcos administration approved Duterte's turnover to Interpol, with the Office of the President covering the cost of the plane that transported the former president to The Hague.

“As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, I am calling for an urgent investigation into the arrest of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, an issue that has deeply divided the nation,” Imee said in a social media post. 

“It is imperative to establish whether due process was followed and to ensure that his legal rights were not upheld but protected, especially given the involvement of the International Criminal Police Organization and the International Criminal Court,” she added. 

Government officials from the Philippine National Police, the Department of Justice, the Department of Foreign Affairs and other agencies will be invited to the briefing.

“The Senate must address these critical concerns to uphold the country’s jurisdiction and to clarify policies governing our law enforcement agencies and their engagement with international tribunals,” she said. 

Imee is currently running for reelection under the slate of her brother, Bongbong. Over the past year, she has navigated political tensions between the Marcos and Duterte camps.

She has referred to Vice President Sara Duterte as a friend and previously opposed the impeachment complaint filed against the vice president.

Imee’s friendliness with the Duterte clan led to speculation that she might join her brother Bongbong during campaign rallies.

However, she participated in several rallies with other administration candidates but chose to boycott a previous rally in Tacloban, saying that she could not accept what was done to the Duterte patriarch.

The reelectionist has been asked about her allegiances before but has maintained that she is only loyal to the Filipino people.

Rodrigo was arrested on March 11 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Later that same day, he was on a plane to The Hague to face trial at the ICC for crimes against humanity, in connection with his controversial drug war

The war on drugs has been heavily criticized by both local and international groups, with thousands of deaths, often involving the poor. At least 6,000 people were killed in drug-related operations, though rights groups estimate the number could be as high as 30,000.

DRUG WAR

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

ICC

IMEE MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Give Duterte copy of evidence for ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Give Duterte copy of evidence for ICC trial’

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The prosecution should provide the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte a copy of all the evidence against him, in preparation...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judge not spared from fake news

ICC judge not spared from fake news

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
People praised her “no-nonsense” and “surgical” handling of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato surfaces; Baste vows to fight back

Bato surfaces; Baste vows to fight back

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Reelectionist Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has finally shown his face in public for the first time since the March 11 arrest of former...
Headlines
fbtw
All admin bets in Senate win circle &ndash; OCTA

All admin bets in Senate win circle – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Sixteen Senate candidates, including all from the administration slate, are within the winning margin based on the February...
Headlines
fbtw
Leading poll bets top campaign violators &ndash; watchdog

Leading poll bets top campaign violators – watchdog

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Leading candidates in the May midterm elections are also the leading campaign violators, according to poll watchdog Vote Report...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP ready to arrest Duterte drug war &lsquo;co-perpetrators&rsquo;

PNP ready to arrest Duterte drug war ‘co-perpetrators’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to assist the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) again in...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice max SRP led to P15/kilo price drop &ndash; DA

Rice max SRP led to P15/kilo price drop – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The maximum suggested retail price (SRP) on imported rice has resulted in a drop of P15 per kilo in the cost of the staple...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI monitoring users of deepfakes in campaign

NBI monitoring users of deepfakes in campaign

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be monitoring online use of deepfakes and fake news as well as red-tagging...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines to build 8 marine stations

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The government will establish around eight marine scientific stations in biogeographic regions to boost the government’s campaign to protect resources, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Environment Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with