Marcos increases daily subsistence allowance for AFP personnel to P350

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Armed Forces of the Philippines' 88th anniversary in Quezon City, December 21, 2023. The anniversary is anchored on the theme, “AFP@88: Rising over the Challenges in Service to the Nation.”

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a significant increase in the daily subsistence allowance of officers and enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), raising it from P150 to P350.

Marcos signed Executive Order (EO) 84 on March 14, with the P200 hike set to be implemented retroactively starting Jan. 1, 2025.

The order was made public on Saturday, March 15.

“It is imperative to increase the subsistence allowance of all officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP to protect and promote their welfare, in recognition of their sacrifices and perseverance in defending and upholding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the EO read.

The order noted that the current allowance was no longer enough to meet the daily sustenance needs of active-duty soldiers, which is essential for their well-being and performance.

The last adjustment to the AFP’s subsistence allowance was made in 2015 under Congress Joint Resolution No. 5.

The increase will also extend to AFP trainees, probationary second lieutenants or ensigns undergoing military instruction, Citizen Military Training cadets participating in summer camp programs, reserve officers and enlisted reservists undergoing training, as well as members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and other cadets.

According to the EO, the additional funding required for the increase will be sourced from available appropriations of the Department of National Defense and the AFP.

EO 84 will take effect as soon as it is published in the Official Gazette or a widely circulated newspaper.