^

Headlines

Duterte admin, truck owners may be liable for Isabela bridge collapse, says Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 4:53pm
Duterte admin, truck owners may be liable for Isabela bridge collapse, says Palace
An aerial view shows damaged vehicles on a section of a collapsed bridge in Santa Maria town, Isabela province on February 28, 2025. Authorities said but six people were injured in the incident.
AFP / John Dimian

MANILA, Philippines — The past administration may be held liable for the collapse of the  P1.2 billion bridge in Isabela, Malacañang said on Wednesday, March 5. 

The newly built bridge connecting the towns of Cabagan and Santa Maria partially collapsed on February 27. The collapse of the recently completed bridge has raised concerns about potential issues in its construction, including allegations of corruption.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters that 90% of the bridge was built during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte. 

Castro said that the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) initial investigation of the incident has led to two possibilities: that the bridge was under-designed or that the trucks far exceeded the bridge’s capacity. 

Construction for the bridge began in 2014, during the term of the late president Benigno Aquino III, while the bulk of it was indeed constructed while Duterte was president. 

“Hindi lamang po ang nakaraang administrasyon ang puwedeng panagutin dito, lahat po, hanggang sa ngayon kung sino po ang maaaring maging may liability dito, kung mayroon man, lahat po iyan ay dapat managot,” Castro said. 

(It is not just the past administration that could be held accountable here, it is everyone, if there is anyone, everyone will be liable.) 

However, nothing is conclusive yet, stressed Castro. 

In a separate interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said that the bridge could have been overstressed by 200%.

The DPWH’s initial probe revealed clear signs indicating that only light vehicles were allowed on the bridge.

The bridge’s design parameters allowed for vehicles weighing up to 44 tons, while the trucks exceeded 100 tons. Three trucks were reported on the bridge: one passed through successfully, while the second was caught in the collapse.

Although construction on the bridge began in 2014, retrofitting efforts were made in 2018, followed by additional measures in 2021 to make the bridge more resistant to earthquakes.

The DPWH has yet to perform the confirmatory loading tests of the bridge following these adjustments, hence testing it with light vehicles first, Bonoan said.  

Bonoan said that the DPWH is now asking a third party consulting services to help them determine the real cause of the collapse. 

Asked what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed to do about the bridge, Bonoan said that the technical investigations must be undertaken “expeditiously” so that the government can assess what rehabilitation efforts can be done to use the bridge again.

DPWH

ISABELA

MALACANANG

PALACE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Return excess funds to PhilHealth, says SC justice
play

Return excess funds to PhilHealth, says SC justice

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Kho said the P60 billion in excess funds transferred from the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbtw
BI still clueless on Alice Guo escape details

BI still clueless on Alice Guo escape details

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Almost seven months after dismissed Bamban mayor and suspected Chinese spy Alice Guo escaped to Indonesia, immigration officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec junks DQ complaint vs Tulfos

Comelec junks DQ complaint vs Tulfos

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
On a technicality, the Commission on Elections dismissed yesterday the disqualification case against senatorial candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec/AES certification to be completed this month

Comelec/AES certification to be completed this month

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is expecting to have the automated election system, which will be used in the May midterm elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
Return P60 billion to PhilHealth &ndash; SC justice

Return P60 billion to PhilHealth – SC justice

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The P60 billion transmitted by the state health insurer to the national treasury should be returned by the government, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Michael Poa may invoke lawyer-client privilege at VP Sara's impeachment trial &mdash; solon

Michael Poa may invoke lawyer-client privilege at VP Sara's impeachment trial — solon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
A House leader expressed concern over former Office of the Vice President (OVP) spokesperson Michael Poa joining Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila bus, truck drivers required to take road safety course starting May

Metro Manila bus, truck drivers required to take road safety course starting May

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is requiring bus and truck drivers in Metro Manila to undergo road...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF fighter jet with 2 pilots goes missing

PAF fighter jet with 2 pilots goes missing

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Search and possible recovery operations are underway after one of the FA-50 fighter jets of the Philippine Air Force went...
Headlines
fbtw
Region-wide class suspensions sought during heat warnings

Region-wide class suspensions sought during heat warnings

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Suspension of classes must be enforced region-wide when the state weather bureau reports danger-level heat warnings, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with