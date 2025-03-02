HFMD cases triple from January 1 to February 22, says DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported that hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases tripled from January 1 to February 22.

According to a statement from the Department of Health on Saturday, March 1, 7,598 HFMD cases were recorded during this period.

This figure is three times higher than the 2,665 cases recorded in 2024, but lower than the over 2,500 weekly cases reported in February 2023.

Of the HFMD cases, 56% (4,225) were found in children aged four and under, while approximately 2,069 cases affected children aged five to nine

According to the DOH, HFMD is a contagious illness that spreads through saliva and by contact with virus-contaminated objects, followed by touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

While HFMD usually presents with mild symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, oral sores, and blisters on the extremities and buttocks, it can, in rare cases, lead to more severe conditions such as meningitis or encephalitis (brain inflammation).

The DOH advised individuals with suspected or confirmed HFMD to stay home from school or work and isolate for seven to ten days, or until their fever subsides and lesions heal.

It is also recommended that their personal items be kept separate, and the isolation area be regularly disinfected.