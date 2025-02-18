Disqualification complaint lodged against Tulfo family members

Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS party-list) files his certificate of candidacy for senator on Oct. 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A disqualification case has been lodged against several members of the Tulfo family, including senatorial aspirant ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo.

A petition to disqualify senatorial candidate Erwin Tulfo, Ben Tulfo, former Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo, ACT-CIS Rep. Jocelyn Pue-Tulfo and Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo was filed.

The petition, filed on February 3 by lawyer Virgilio Garcia, argues that they are disqualified under the Constitution and lack the necessary qualifications.

Garcia added that the Constitution prohibits political dynasties.

“There is already an existing anomalous scandalous father mother son in Congress and this family want to add three more making a total of seven of them, all in the same Congress. That is clearly a concentration of political power in one family,” the complaint read.

The second ground, which is the lack of qualifications, stems from the citizenship issues that have hounded Erwin.

Erwin previously served as social welfare Secretary, but the Commission on Appointments blocked his nomination due to citizenship issues.

“He served in the US Army and had a US passport using a fictitious name. Surprisingly, intriguingly if you like, despite the disqualification he was allowed to assume as a party list nominee of ACT-CIS,” the petition argued,

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to raffle off the case on February 18.

“It will undergo the usual and ordinary process. It will be raffled today to a division,” Comelec Chair George Garcia told Philstar.com in a Viber message.