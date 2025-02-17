Body of PNP official in Washington, D.C. plane crash to arrive this week

A crane pulls up a portion of the tail during recovery efforts on February 04, 2025 after the January 29, 2025 American Airlines crash in Arlington, Virginia.

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of a Filipino police official who died in a plane crash in Washington D.C. last month are scheduled to arrive in the Philippines this week, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Col. Pergentino Malabed Jr., chief of the PNP Supply Management Division, was among the fatalities of the January crash involving an American Airlines passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The collision caused both aircraft to crash into the river.

PNP spokesperson Col. Randulf Tuaño said Malabed's body is expected to arrive at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, in Manila.

Malabed will be given full honors upon arrival, Tuaño said.

A viewing will be held at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Crame starting February 27. Interment is scheduled for March 5.

The incident prompted investigations by U.S. authorities to determine the cause of the mid-air collision. Initial reports suggest challenging weather conditions may have been a contributing factor. There were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft. — with reports from Agence France-Presse