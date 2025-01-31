Filipino police colonel among dead in Washington plane crash

Lights from emergency vehicles and boats are seen near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, after an air crash near the Potomac River on January 29, 2025. Multiple crews were responding Wednesday after an "apparent air crash" in the Potomac River in Washington, with Reagan National Airport reporting closed runways due to an ongoing emergency.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has confirmed that one of its ranking officers died in Thursday's (January 30) catastrophic midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter over Washington D.C.'s Potomac River in the United States.

Police Col. Pergentino Malabed Jr., chief of the PNP Supply Management Division, was aboard American Eagle Flight 5342 when it collided with a US Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, the PNP confirmed on Friday, January 31.

The incident claimed 67 lives — the deadliest US air disaster in over two decades, based on reports by US media.

"His untimely passing is a profound loss to the PNP, where he served with honor, integrity and dedication throughout his career," the PNP said in a statement.

The PNP noted that Malabed was on official travel at the time of the incident.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and colleagues. The PNP is committed to providing them with all necessary support during this difficult time," the PNP said.

The collision occurred Thursday night when an American Eagle passenger flight from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, struck a military helicopter with three personnel aboard. The impact sent both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River just three miles from the White House.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed there were no survivors from either aircraft. Recovery teams, working through harsh winter conditions, have so far retrieved 28 bodies from the crash site.

Initial reports have not included details on the cause of the crash. Transport officials said both aircraft were on standard flight patterns on a clear night with good visibility. — with reports by Agence France-Presse