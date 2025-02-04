37 rescued from capsized fishing vessel off Palawan coast

Rescued fishermen aboard a Philippine Coast Guard vessel after being rescued in a coast near Palawan in January.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 37 fishermen after their vessel capsized in the waters off Balabac, Palawan.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 4, authorities said the fishermen were rescued and returned to their homeport on Friday, January 31, by the PCG’s multi-mission offshore vessels.

According to BFAR, the fishing vessel F/V Andrei Sarah departed from San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, on January 18 for the West Philippine Sea.

The vessel encountered rough seas and suffered engine failure which prompted the boat captain to steer towards calmer waters between Balabac and Tawi-Tawi Islands, hoping to reach Liminangcong, Taytay, Palawan for repairs.

At around 4 a.m. on January 29, the vessel struck a reef near Onok Island in Balabac, breaking in half and capsizing.

The incident was promptly reported to a Coast Guard detachment on Onok Island, prompting a swift response from the Coast Guard Station on Balabac Island.

By 10 a.m. the same day, a PCG vessel arrived at the scene and rescued all 37 crew members. The fishermen, along with their recovered equipment, were taken to the Coast Guard Station in Balabac.

On January 31, the BRP Datu Pagbuaya and BRP Datu Bankaw, which had just completed a successful resupply mission for fishermen near Guntao Island in El Nido and Bancalan Island in Balabac, retrieved 32 of the stranded fishermen and transported them back to the Port of Caminawit in Occidental Mindoro.

Upon arrival, the fishermen received provisions and medical assistance.

The BFAR said that five crew members, including the master fisherman and boat mechanic, remained in Balabac to oversee the salvage of their fishing gear.