House OKs bill to safeguard rights, extend gov't benefits for tricycle drivers

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 11:35am
Tricycle drivers line up their vehicles to ferry passengers in Parañaque City on June 1, 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — A House bill safeguarding the rights and securing social security and healthcare benefits of tricycle drivers passed on third and final reading on Wednesday, January 22.

With a unanimous 180-0 vote, the House approved House Bill 11227, also known as the Magna Carta for Tricycle Drivers and Operators. 

The proposed measure aims to provide tricycle drivers with social, economic and legal services while establishing regulations to standardize operations within the industry.

It particularly recognizes the following rights of tricycle drivers and operators:

  • Right to self-organization, allowing them to negotiate with the government
  • Right to decent work and humane working conditions
  • Right to medical care services and insurance access
  • Right to represent their organizations in consultations and dialogues

Social and health protection. The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Social Security System (SSS) will be required to enhance mechanisms that ensure social security and health insurance coverage for the tricycle sector.

Tricycle drivers may also be eligible for a national government subsidy, determined by an assessment of their financial capability conducted by PhilHealth, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and local government units.

Green tricycles. Modernizing the tricycle sector is another key objective of the bill, which directs the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to develop “more efficient engines and cleaner technologies” for tricycles.

The bill also seeks to promote gender equity and equality within the sector, safeguarding women workers from gender-based discrimination and exploitation, while also protecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities.

If the bill becomes law, LGUs must develop policies and programs for tricycle drivers and operators within their Comprehensive Development Plan, adhering to a “rights-based, participatory, and gender-responsive” framework.

A one-stop shop will also be set up in various areas to streamline transactions for the tricycle sector, including processing business permit applications.

Close oversight needed

While Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) voted in favor of the magna carta, he had a few reservations.  

Manuel said the bill's push for more efficient engines could put tricycle drivers at risk of being phased out, similar to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which has affected the livelihood of jeepney drivers who can't afford to switch to cleaner vehicles.

“This could pave the way for the forced phase-out of many tricycle units that do not comply with the government's set guidelines, as well as the forced purchase of new units that meet efficient and green standards,” he said in Filipino.

The minority lawmaker further said that if the bill becomes law, it should be closely monitored, as the Magna Carta for tricycle drivers could become “moot” or ineffective if many tricycles are unable to operate due to not meeting “green” standards.

The bill will be transmitted to the Senate for their review and deliberations. 

