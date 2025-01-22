Substitute bill filed to address opposition to teen pregnancy prevention measure

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed a substitute bill for the "Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Act" following the withdrawal of signatures by several senators and concerns raised by conservative groups.

The senator lamented that the discussion around Senate Bill (SB) 1979 has been clouded by fake news and disinformation, with groups raising concerns about concepts that are not even included in the bill.

“With the consent of the body and after discussions with the Senate president, who I am very grateful to for allowing this space for discourse, I am filing an amendment by substitution that seeks to address the objections in the bill,” Hontiveros said in a plenary session on Wednesday, January 22.

“Please rest assured that I remain ready and willing to listen to the concerns and suggestions of all my fellow senators,” she said.

Hontiveros said that she still personally believes SB 1979 is responsive to the needs of the youth.

However, she said that, given the gravity of the issue, the country must come together to address the alarming pregnancy rates.

She again dismissed the misconceptions surrounding the bill, including the false claim that it includes provisions on masturbation.

However, Hontiveros maintained that she could not remove provisions on comprehensive sex education (CSE).

“I cannot in good conscience support the complete removal of Comprehensive Sexuality Education from our policy landscape, not just for the Filipino youth, but also for their parents, guardians and teachers that find it hard to discuss these topics with their children,” she said.

Among the main changes she introduced in the bill is the removal of the term "guided by international standards," which was raised by conservative groups.

Several conservative groups had raised concerns about the kind of international standards the measure might refer to.

There is now also a provision on academic and religious freedom. CSE will now be limited to children aged 10 years and above.

The Department of Education has already defended sex education, promising to craft the guidelines in a culturally sensitive manner.