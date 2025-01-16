^

Headlines

Regional open governance meet to strengthen democracy in Philippines — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 6:15pm
Regional open governance meet to strengthen democracy in Philippines â€” Palace
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and other government officials and civil society members pose for a photo at the Open Government Partnership Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting 2025 media launch on January 16, 2025.
Department of Budget and Management / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace touted that the upcoming Open Government Partnership (OGP) Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting 2025 is set to hone a democratic leadership within the country. 

The Philippines will host the regional meet from February 5 to 7 in Manila, welcoming representatives from the government, civil society and policy-makers across the region. 

The OGP is a global partnership with 77 member countries and 150 local governments that aim to promote transparent governance. 

“We hereby stand united and firm in our commitment to fostering a government that is transparent and accountable as well as responsive to the needs and aspirations of our citizens. This event is a pivotal step in our journey toward enhancing democratic governance and empowering the Filipino people,” Bersamin said in his opening remarks at the OGP meet’s media launch on Wednesday, January 15. 

The partnership between the Philippines and the OGP was formalized in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order 31, issued in 2023. 

“With your support and active engagement of every stakeholder, we can surely pave the way for a brighter and inclusive future where every Filipino has the right and the means to contribute to open and good governance,” Bersamin added. 

Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandmaan was also selected as a new member of the OGP Steering Committee together with other representatives from Brazil, Estonia, Morocco and the United Kingdom. 

Pangandmaan said the upcoming event displayed the Philippines is committed to open governance.  

“By bringing together high-level government representatives, civil society leaders, policymakers, as well as our global and regional partners from across the region, we will be able to exchange insights, experiences, best practices, and progress on open government initiatives that will create bold impact for the benefit of our people,” Pangandaman said. 

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that their city, a member of the OGP network, has chosen to adopt open governance and this has borne fruit. 

“We have streamlined many of our processes, making them faster, while eliminating red tape and corruption. We modernized our services through digitalization, creating our QC e-Services portal and the QCitizen ID program, which improved the people’s access to information and assistance—whether for business owners and companies or in our delivery of social services,” she said. 

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Supreme Court urged to disqualify Quiboloy from 2025 elections
play

Supreme Court urged to disqualify Quiboloy from 2025 elections

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Workers' and Peasants' Party, led by lawyer Sonny Matula, urged the high court to declare Quiboloy a nuisance candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Sara free to seek presidency

Palace: Sara free to seek presidency

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is free to seek the presidency in 2028, Malacañang said yesterday, days after she announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Satisfaction with Marcos Jr. , Sara at lowest since 2022 win

Satisfaction with Marcos Jr. , Sara at lowest since 2022 win

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Public satisfaction with both President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte has dropped to its lowest since their tandem...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to destroy 6 million ballots

Comelec to destroy 6 million ballots

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The six million ballots that have been printed for the May 12 midterm elections will have to be disposed of through shredding...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Enrile questions INC's stance on Sara Duterte impeachment

Enrile questions INC's stance on Sara Duterte impeachment

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile has warned against following the logic of the Iglesia ni Cristo in staging a...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: How the executive branch is coping with budget cuts

Explainer: How the executive branch is coping with budget cuts

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The 2025 budget saw winners and losers, with some national government agencies receiving large gains while others suffered...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA to &lsquo;immediately ship&rsquo; remains of Pinay allegedly killed by Slovenian husband

DFA to ‘immediately ship’ remains of Pinay allegedly killed by Slovenian husband

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Vienna to expedite the repatriation...
Headlines
fbtw
DA backs resolution calling for food security emergency to lower rice prices

DA backs resolution calling for food security emergency to lower rice prices

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the approved resolution calling for a food security emergency on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with