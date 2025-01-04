Holiday road accidents reach 638 â€” DOH

Holiday road accidents reach 638 — DOH
MANILA, Philippines — Road accidents during the holiday season have climbed to 638, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday, January 4.
The tally includes 32 additional incidents recorded on Friday, January 3.
??PAALALA LALO NA NGAYONG WEEKEND—WAG MAGMANEHO NANG NAKAINOM NG ALAK??— Department of Health Philippines (@DOHgovph) January 4, 2025
Sa kabila ng paulit-ulit na paalala, marami pa rin ang nagmaneho nang nakainom sa kabila ng panganib nito.
????Paalalahanan ang kaanak o mahal sa buhay na wag magmaneho kung nakainom ng alak! pic.twitter.com/C9pBceXfEc
The DOH reported that cases involving individuals not using safety gear rose from 527 to 553.
Motorcycle-related accidents increased from 433 to 452, while incidents of drunk driving grew slightly, from 115 to 117.
Despite the increase in total accidents, the number of fatalities remained at seven. Of these, four involved motorcycles.
To avoid accidents, the DOH provided the following safety tips for motorists:
- Don’t drive while tired or drunk since it affects coordination and reaction time.
- Wear helmets on motorcycles and seat belts in cars.
- Follow speed limits and road signs to prevent accidents.
- Get seven to eight hours of sleep before driving to stay alert.
- Avoid distractions such as using your phone while driving.
- In case of emergencies, call 911 or the DOH hotline at 1555.
- Latest
- Trending