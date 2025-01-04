Holiday road accidents reach 638 â€” DOH

Holiday road accidents reach 638 — DOH

A multiple-vehicular accident happened at the intersection of United Nations Avenue and Taft Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024, leaving six people injured.

MANILA, Philippines — Road accidents during the holiday season have climbed to 638, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday, January 4.

The tally includes 32 additional incidents recorded on Friday, January 3.

??PAALALA LALO NA NGAYONG WEEKEND—WAG MAGMANEHO NANG NAKAINOM NG ALAK??



Sa kabila ng paulit-ulit na paalala, marami pa rin ang nagmaneho nang nakainom sa kabila ng panganib nito.



????Paalalahanan ang kaanak o mahal sa buhay na wag magmaneho kung nakainom ng alak! pic.twitter.com/C9pBceXfEc — Department of Health Philippines (@DOHgovph) January 4, 2025

The DOH reported that cases involving individuals not using safety gear rose from 527 to 553.

Motorcycle-related accidents increased from 433 to 452, while incidents of drunk driving grew slightly, from 115 to 117.

Despite the increase in total accidents, the number of fatalities remained at seven. Of these, four involved motorcycles.

To avoid accidents, the DOH provided the following safety tips for motorists: