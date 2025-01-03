1 new fatality recorded as holiday road crashes reach 606 â€” DOH

^

1 new fatality recorded as holiday road crashes reach 606 — DOH

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 1:13pm
A multiple-vehicular accident happened at the intersection of United Nations Avenue and Taft Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024, leaving six people injured.
MANILA, Philippines — Following the New Year’s celebrations, the Department of Health (DOH) reported over 600 road crashes, including one additional fatality as of Friday, January 3.

From January 2 to 6 a.m. on January 3, the DOH recorded 29 new cases, bringing the total to 606. This marks a 31% increase from the number of cases reported during the same period in 2024.

Of the 606 incidents, seven led to deaths, four of which involved motorcycles.

The DOH said that the leading cause of these traffic collisions is the driver and passengers' failure to wear safety gear, such as seatbelts and helmets. This accounted for 527 cases, or 87% of the total.

Another contributing factor is individuals driving or riding under the influence of alcohol, which DOH found in 115 of the total road crashes.

Most road traffic incidents, about 7 in 10, were related to motorcycles, while around 30% involved other vehicles.

The DOH urged drivers and passengers to make wearing seatbelts and helmets a habit and to avoid driving while fatigued or under the influence of alcohol.

It emphasized the importance of following traffic rules, including adhering to road signs and speed limits, to ensure safety.

In the event of a road traffic incident, individuals can contact the emergency hotline at 911 or the DOH hotline at 1555.

