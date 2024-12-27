Holiday road crashes hit 284, mostly motorcycles â€” DOH

Holiday road crashes hit 284, mostly motorcycles — DOH

A traffic enforcer examines a Toyota Altis that hit the railing along Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City before dawn yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported on Friday, December 27, a total of 284 road traffic incidents, including car crashes, since December 22.

In a statement, DOH said this year’s figure is 9% higher than the recorded cases of vehicular crashes during the same period in 2023.

Of the 284 cases, 53 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, while motorcycles accounted for two-thirds, or 196, of the incidents.

The DOH also found that about 88% of the cases involved drivers and passengers without safety gear, such as helmets.

The data was taken from eight monitored locations. Philstar.com requested the list of pilot sites and will update the article once the information is available.

Safety reminders. To reduce the risk of injury or death, the health department urged drivers to avoid driving when fatigued or under the influence of alcohol, as these impair coordination, concentration and emergency response abilities on the road.

The agency emphasized the importance of being mindful by wearing helmets for motorcycle riders and seatbelts for both drivers and passengers in cars to ensure safety.

Driving within the speed limit and obeying traffic rules and road signs are key to reducing the risk of accidents. The DOH also emphasized the importance of avoiding cellphone use while driving.

Transport-related crashes on the road accounted for 31.1% of injuries in 2023, according to DOH’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported a rise in annual road traffic fatalities, from 7,938 deaths in 2011 to 11,096 in 2021. This increased to around 12,000 in 2022.

While the figure decreased to 11,801 in 2023, PSA said that road traffic accidents are the 12th leading cause of death in the country.

However, the story is different for children and adolescents. The DOH reported in May that road crashes are the leading cause of death for these age groups.

The government seeks to cut down road traffic fatalities by 35% in 2028 through the five-year Philippine Road Safety Action Plan of the Department of Transportation and the World Health Organization.