Immigration launches online student visa permit application for foreign students

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 7:02pm
Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado and Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval in a press conference by the Bureau of Immigration on Dec. 18, 2024
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday, December 18, launched its online student visa and permit application for foreign students. 

In a press briefing, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that the mechanism will make it easier for foreign students to apply for visas and permits should they wish to study in the Philippines.

“It just eliminates the paper kasi napakaraming paperwork na kailangan I submit and it may be easier for them they don’t have to go all the way to the immigration office to file their applications, they can just do it online using their accounts,” Sandoval said. 

(It just eliminates the paper because there are so many paperwork requirements to submit, and it may be easier for them since they don’t have to go all the way to the immigration office to file their applications—they can just do it online using their accounts.)

In a separate statement, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said that the online portal is part of the bureau’s goal to modernize its services.

“This is a priority project of the BI to make things easier and more secure for foreign students to apply for their visas and permits," Viado said. 

The visa application can be accessed through the bureau’s e-services website at e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

