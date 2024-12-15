Over 13,000 apply for online campaign platform registration

Residents fill out forms as they line up at a Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite voter's registration at a mall in Masinag, Antipolo, Rizal on August 20, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 13,000 political aspirants and party-list groups have filed applications for registration of their respective online campaign platforms to be used in the May 2025 national and local polls, according to the Commission on Elections.

Latest data from the Comelec showed there were 13,723 applications filed afternoon of Friday, which was the last day of filing.

Of the total number, 70 are from senatorial aspirants and 13,416 are from local aspirants.

Meanwhile, party-list organizations and political parties and coalitions have 237 applications.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said all these applications will now be evaluated for their compliance.

“These are all subject to final online and hard copy evaluation and verification,” said Laudiangco.

Under Resolution No. 11064, all candidates, political parties and party-list organizations intending to take part in the May 2025 elections are required to have their online campaign platforms registered.

This covers all official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs and other internet-based campaign platforms.