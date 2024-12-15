^

Headlines

Over 13,000 apply for online campaign platform registration

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Over 13,000 apply for online campaign platform registration
Residents fill out forms as they line up at a Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite voter's registration at a mall in Masinag, Antipolo, Rizal on August 20, 2024.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Over 13,000 political aspirants and party-list groups have filed applications for registration of their respective online campaign platforms to be used in the May 2025 national and local polls, according to the Commission on Elections.

Latest data from the Comelec showed there were 13,723 applications filed afternoon of Friday, which was the last day of filing.

Of the total number, 70 are from senatorial aspirants and 13,416 are from local aspirants.

Meanwhile, party-list organizations and political parties and coalitions have 237 applications.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said all these applications will now be evaluated for their compliance.

“These are all subject to final online and hard copy evaluation and verification,” said Laudiangco.

Under Resolution No. 11064, all candidates, political parties and party-list organizations intending to take part in the May 2025 elections are required to have their online campaign platforms registered.

This covers all official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs and other internet-based campaign platforms.

ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atom Araullo wins P2M damages in red-tagging case vs Badoy, Celiz

Atom Araullo wins P2M damages in red-tagging case vs Badoy, Celiz

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo has won a P2-million damages suit against Sonshine Media Network International hosts Lorraine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for stricter action on smuggling of agri products

Marcos calls for stricter action on smuggling of agri products

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Agriculture to step up efforts to enforce...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam boosts executive's unprogrammed funds to P531B

Bicam boosts executive's unprogrammed funds to P531B

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
Funds with no specific allocation in the proposed 2025 national budget remain significant, as the bicameral conference committee...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
These are the top-performing law schools in the 2024 Bar exams.
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone looms before Christmas; longer nights ahead

Cyclone looms before Christmas; longer nights ahead

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
There is a low potential for a tropical cyclone that may greet Filipinos on Christmas week, according to state weather f...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI expects 110,000 travelers for holidays

BI expects 110,000 travelers for holidays

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
More people are expected to flock to airports for their travels this holiday season compared to last year, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth: P138 million for anniversary, not Christmas party

PhilHealth: P138 million for anniversary, not Christmas party

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Contrary to allegations of lavish holiday activities, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) yesterday said it...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops ready for Simbang Gabi crowds

Cops ready for Simbang Gabi crowds

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
With the start of the traditional Simbang Gabi tomorrow, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has put in place security measures...
Headlines
fbtw

South Korean president impeached over ML debacle

1 hour ago
South Korean lawmakers yesterday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people.”
Headlines
fbtw

Fight continues for ‘comfort woman’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Lola Estelita Dy knew that she might not get justice in her lifetime for being repeatedly raped by Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with