April 29, 2025 | 1:11pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Members of the Philippine National Police conduct a Comelec checkpoint along a highway in Santiago, Ilocos Sur on March 23, 2025.
The STAR / Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Why is Manila's Cardinal Chito Tagle being billed as &lsquo;papabile'?

Why is Manila's Cardinal Chito Tagle being billed as ‘papabile'?

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Observers have labeled Tagle the “Asian Francis” due to similarities in pastoral focus and leadership style with...
Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

Duterte lawyer told: Focus on case merits

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Months away from the confirmation of charges hearing of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal...
Suspect charged in Vancouver car ramming; death toll hits 11

Suspect charged in Vancouver car ramming; death toll hits 11

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The suspect in a Canadian car-ramming attack that left 11 dead at a Filipino street party was charged with murder, police...
NSC refutes China claim of Sandy Cay &lsquo;seizure&rsquo;

NSC refutes China claim of Sandy Cay ‘seizure’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
There is “no truth whatsoever” to the China Coast Guard declaration that it has seized the Pag-asa (Sandy) Cay,...
King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

King Charles on Filipino festival attack: Dreadful, utterly tragic

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Charles, who is also the monarch of Canada, described the incident in the Filipino festival as a “dreadful attack and...
SWS: 75% back bets asserting Philippines sovereignty

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Three in every four Filipino voters will support candidates they believe will assert Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, a recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations showed.
Kadiwa stores to sell P20/kilo rice in May

Kadiwa stores to sell P20/kilo rice in May

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Rice priced at P20 per kilo can be bought in Cebu and Kadiwa outlets for vulnerable sectors starting May 2, Agriculture Secretary...
Over 200,000 jobs to be offered on Labor Day

Over 200,000 jobs to be offered on Labor Day

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
A total of 216,144 local and overseas jobs will be offered during government-initiated job fairs scheduled for May 1, the...
Gas prices jump P1.35 per liter

Gas prices jump P1.35 per liter

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Motorists should brace for another spike at the pump this week, with gasoline prices going up by over P1 per liter.
