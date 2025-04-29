Cardinal Chito Tagle to aid Vaticanâ€™s Camerlengo in conclave preparations

Cardinal Chito Tagle to aid Vatican’s Camerlengo in conclave preparations

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is set to assist the Holy See’s Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, in preparing for the conclave to elect the next Supreme Pontiff.

According to a report from the Vatican News on April 28, Tagle was selected by lottery, along with French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti and German Cardinal Reinhard Marx.

The lottery was held during the cardinals’ General Congregation, a general meeting for open discussions among cardinals ahead of the conclave.

Cardinal Marx will join the commission assisting Farrell, in his capacity as coordinator of the Council for the Economy.

According to the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, which outlines the rules for papal elections, the three cardinals chosen to assist the Camerlengo are rotated out by the General Congregation every three days.

They are tasked with assisting Cardinal Farrell in preparations for the conclave, which is set to begin on May 7. Once the conclave convenes, the 135 cardinal-electors will be sequestered to prevent any external influence during the election of the new pontiff.

As of April 28, the Sistine Chapel has been closed to the public for the preparation of the conclave.

Aside from Tagle, two Filipinos are in the Vatican to be cardinal-electors, namely Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David.

The conclave will take place on May 7 after the “Novemdiales,” a nine-day period of mourning after the funeral of Pope Francis

Francis, who is also known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died on April 21 and was laid to rest at the Basilica de Santa Maria Maggiore.