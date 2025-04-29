Labor Day job fairs: DOLE to offer local, overseas opportunities at 69 locations

Individuals seek job opportunities during a mega job fair at a mall in Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment will host job fairs at 69 locations nationwide this Labor Day (May 1), where over 200,000 local and overseas employment opportunities will be offered.

The available positions include 181,933 local vacancies and 34,211 overseas jobs, according to DOLE's statement on Monday, April 28.

The most common positions available are production operators, sales clerks, call center representatives, service crew, and microfinance officers.

The National Capital Region leads with the highest number of job offerings at over 63,000, followed by Central Luzon (32,000), CALABARZON (18,000), Western Visayas (nearly 18,000), and Zamboanga Peninsula (more than 13,000).

Industries with vacancies include manufacturing, retail, business process outsourcing (BPO), accommodation and food services, and financial services.

DOLE said some of the major companies participating in the job fair include SM, Robinsons, San Miguel Foods, Aboitiz, Toyota, Honda, Accenture, Epson and Banco De Oro.

Other participating employers are Globe, LBC Express, Asia Brewery, Inc., Puregold, and human resource agencies nationwide.

In early April, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that an estimated 1.94 million Filipinos were jobless in February 2025.

The unemployment rate had risen to 3.8% compared to 3.5% in February of the previous year. — Cristina Chi