PhilHealth: P138M for nationwide 30th anniversary, not Christmas party

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) denied claims that it allocated nearly P138 million for a Christmas party, clarifying that the amount is a proposed budget for its 30th anniversary celebration in 2025.

“It’s fake news,” said PhilHealth Senior Vice President Dr. Israel Francis Pargas in a Dobol B TV interview.

Pargas said the health insurer followed the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for austerity during the holidays in solidarity with those who suffered through the six consecutive cyclones that slammed into the country.

The PhilHealth official said the P138 million is a proposed budget for nationwide activities marking PhilHealth’s 30th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2025.

"'Yun pong nabanggit na P138 million is a proposed activity budget para po sa celebration ng ating milestone, 30 years ng anniversary ng PhilHealth in February for 2025," the PhilHealth official said.

(The mentioned P138 million is a proposed activity budget for the celebration of our milestone, PhilHealth's 30th anniversary in February 2025.)

The budget has not yet been approved, according to Pargas.

"Hindi po 'yun Pasko, at iyon po ay budget proposed at hindi pa po 'yan approved for the said activities for the anniversary next year, nationwide, whole year," the PhilHealth official said.

(It’s not for Christmas, and that is a proposed budget that has not yet been approved for the said activities for next year’s anniversary, nationwide, for the whole year.)

The clarification came after health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon claimed on social media that PhilHealth had set aside an excessive amount for a Christmas party.

Zero budget para sa PHILHEALTH : abusado @teamphilhealth leadership team for not using funds wisely !



138 Million for Christmas party



Nagagamit naman ng husto pondo ng philhealth - para sa mga Christmas party contrary to the request of BBM for not spending much this Xmas

at… pic.twitter.com/GayhKAG22B — Tony Leachon MD (@DrTonyLeachon) December 13, 2024

"138 Million for Christmas party," Leachon said in a post on X on Wednesday, December 13.

Leachon referred to a document showing a list of projects, totaling P137.76 million, which he suggested was linked to Christmas party expenses. He also mentioned the agency's 30th anniversary in the same post.