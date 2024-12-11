Congress seals VP Duterte's budget cut despite allies' last-minute push

Vice President Sara Duterte is seen on the screen of a phone recording video footage as she speaks during a press conference at her office in Manila on December 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) has remained reduced at the final bicameral conference committee on Wednesday, December 11.

The House of Representatives’ budget panel opted to cut the OVP’s budget from P2 billion down to P733 million, citing redundancies in several projects from other government agencies.

Vice President Sara Duterte opted out of defending her office’s budget after butting heads with lawmakers from both the House and the Senate.

Prior to the bicameral deliberations, the Senate adopted the House’s budget cut for the OVP.

udget sponsor Sen. Grace Poe was asked what happened with the OVP budget prior to the bicameral's approval of the 2025 budget.

“Ganun pa rin. Kung ano napasa natin sa Senado at yung parehas sa House, na retain yung budget na 'yun," Poe said, confirming the P733-million allocation for the OVP.

Several senators, primarily those aligned with the Duterte administration, including Senators Bato Dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Robin Padilla, have advocated for an increase in the OVP's share.

“We all have our own wishlists that we want to give to but in the end, the majority will prevail,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino.

Bato at bicam

Dela Rosa, who serves on the budget committee, arrived noticeably late to the bicameral conference at the Manila Hotel. Following the budget's ratification, he left abruptly, declining to participate in the traditional group photograph with fellow legislators.

In an ambush interview on his way out, Dela Rosa was asked if the OVP’s budget remained, Dela Rosa said he has not signed it yet as he did not see the report.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said in another chance interview that he did not know why the OVP’s budget remained slashed.

“That’s the decision of the majority of the members of the bicam,” Estrada said.

OVP's troubles

The OVP, however, has displayed indifference toward potential budget cuts for her office, going so far as to assert that she could operate without any allocation.

After all, Duterte has other troubles as well. Duterte has waged a verbal war on Congress, attacking several lawmakers and refusing to answer questions on the OVP’s spending activities.

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability is currently investigating the OVP for alleged misuse of P500 million in confidential funds. The panel flagged several anomalous transactions, including acknowledgement receipts signed by non-existent personnel.

In the House of Representatives, she is currently facing two impeachment complaints.

Duterte also made headlines across the world when she threatened to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she dies. This threat is an article in one of the impeachment raps filed against her.

The National Bureau of Investigation is also probing this alleged threat. The Department of Justice has stated that it will not shy away from filing a case against the vice president, as she does not have any legal immunity.