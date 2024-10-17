House: VP Sara’s P1.3 billion budget cut in 2025 final

The House Committee on Appropriations scrutinized the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President under Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Administration and opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives stood pat on their decision to keep the slashed P1.3-billion budget of the Office of Vice President (OVP) Sara Duterte for fiscal year 2025, pegging it at P733 million.

The P1.3-billion budget cut will be “reallocated” and will be considered as augmentations to the budgetary allocation to the Departments of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Health (DOH), according to Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who chairs the House appropriations committee.

In a statement, Co said this was the consensus among the four members of his small committee, who include Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe and House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan.

A total of P646.5 million will now bolster the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, while another P646.5 million will support the DOH’s Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) program.

After Duterte disrespected congressmen during the budget deliberations, the House appropriations committee and the entire House agreed to reduce the Vice President’s 2025 budget from P2.037 billion to P733.198 million.

Lawmakers cited overlapping functions between the OVP and other agencies like the DSWD and the DOH, which contributed to redundant expenses.

Co said the realignment would result in significant savings, particularly concerning the OVP’s rental expenditures.

In 2023, the OVP spent P53 million on leasing 10 satellite offices and two extension offices nationwide. This was a steep increase from the P4.1 million annually spent on office rentals during the term of former vice president Leni Robredo from 2016 to 2022.

“These satellite offices are performing functions that should fall under existing government agencies, leading to unnecessary duplication and higher costs,” Co explained.

“By eliminating redundant roles, government can save as much as P1.3 billion, which constitutes a significant portion of the OVP’s proposed P2.037-billion budget for 2025,” the lawmaker stressed.

While the OVP has reported having served over 1.5 million beneficiaries through its medical, burial and relief programs as of Aug. 31, Co noted that these services could be more efficiently managed by agencies with dedicated resources and expertise.

The Commission on Audit has recommended a thorough review of the OVP’s functions and expenditures to assess the necessity of maintaining these satellite offices, he said.